KIA AMERICA ANNOUNCES BEST-EVER THIRD QUARTER SALES

Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 2:04 AM MDT|Updated: 5 hours ago

Record Breaking Q3 Includes Kia's Best-Ever September Total

Sales of Kia's EV models up 41-percent over September 2021

Total September sales up 6.4-percent over September 2021

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America announced best-ever September sales of 56,270 units, leading to the highest third quarter performance in company history. These record-breaking performances are fresh on the heels of record August sales achieved by the brand. September highlights include a strong performance from Kia's stable of capable SUVs with year-over-year sales increases for Sportage (+88%); Sorento (+79%) and Seltos (+37%).

"Building upon record September and third-quarter sales, we're optimistic that Kia will see a strong fourth quarter as well," said Eric Watson, vice president, sales operations, Kia America. "Kia is gaining market share and volume in key segments, including compact SUVs and EV models. And with Telluride production increasing we are poised to continue our positive momentum."

In addition to sales, September saw a number of significant announcements from the brand, including:

  • Nine Kia models recognized in MotorTrend's Ultimate Car Rankings for the second half of 2022, including the 2023 Telluride and the 2022 Rio Sedan and Hatchback, which came in first place in their respective segments. In addition, Kia's stable of electrified vehicles, including the 2022 Niro, 2022 Sportage Hybrid and 2022 Sorento Hybrid took second place in their respective categories.

  • A new creative campaign for the 2023 Telluride SUV, entitled "Clouds" which debuted during the 74th EMMY Awards.

  • Kia America's marketing team recognized for innovative and creative campaigns when vice president, marketing, Russell Wager was named a "Brand Genius" by Adweek.

  • The 2023 Sportage and Sportage Hybrid SUVs were each named a 2022 TOP SAFETY PICK (TSP) by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) when equipped with LED projector headlights.

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electrified vehicles sold through a network of over 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

* The K5, Sportage, Sorento, and Telluride (excludes HEV and PHEV models) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.


MONTH OF SEPTEMBER

YEAR-TO-DATE

Model

2022

2021

2022

2021

EV6

1,440

N/A

17,564

N/A

Rio

1,447

2,148

20,280

23,895

Forte

8,404

9,186

82,064

93,026

K5/Optima

5,383

5,856

53,563

73,472

Cadenza

N/A

15

1

249

Stinger

454

1,232

6,643

10,377

K900

N/A

11

N/A

83

Soul

5,113

6,191

44,445

60,345

Niro

191

2,566

18,711

19,071

Seltos

4,022

2,933

32,182

42,352

Sportage

12,412

6,596

89,739

78,778

Sorento

7,350

4,112

64,600

62,255

Telluride

8,440

9,278

72,296

70,724

Sedona/Carnival

1,614

2,782

16,060

20,898

Total

56,270

52,906

518,148

555,525

