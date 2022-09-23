KE Andrews announces acquisition of Third Corner, a leading software company

ROCKWALL, Texas, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Acquisition strengthens KEA's analytics and data initiatives and accelerates the continued development of customer-facing enterprise software.

KE Andrews, a national provider of state and local taxes, credits and incentives, and valuation services, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Third Corner software company and their product Origo, a leading SaaS company serving the energy industry. The new entity formed from this acquisition will be branded under the name unifyi. According to Mark Andrews, CEO of KE Andrews, "this compelling acquisition opens new market opportunities aligned with our long-term strategic plan to deliver data intelligence software at scale and machine learning opportunities to a broad set of customers. Additionally, the combination allows KE Andrews to scale its expertise and front-line services as part of the ongoing machine learning and data aggregation initiatives with customers. This acquisition sets the path forward for KE Andrews to continue to operate as one of the few, completely privately owned property tax firms in the country."

Third Corner is a national leader in delivering software for the intelligent edge. Third Corner's Origo product serves a significant client base that helps energy operators aggregate their current accounting and operating data and report on it at scale. The main software product, Origo, aggregates clients' data allowing the customer a 360-degree view of their operating and accounting data.

"Over the years, Third Corner has earned a solid reputation for building transformative software applications and solutions helping clients solve complex business problems and providing valuable insight into their data. Our team is very much looking forward to being a part of the KE Andrews family. KEA's scale and breadth of industry expertise will provide our clients with a whole new level of services. Joining KEA also allows us to accelerate our ambition to enhance the future of our work and innovation. We are thrilled with this opportunity and excited to start a new chapter as unifyi."

About KE Andrews

KE Andrews is a national leader in state and local tax and valuation services formed in 1978. With more than 1,500 clients across the country in the real estate and energy sector, KE Andrews is built upon a strong technical team whose hallmark is customer service.

