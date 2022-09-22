Lumos Named Leader in G2 Fall 2022 Grid Reports for SaaS Management

Launched in May 2022, company already recognized for the critical impact of its platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumos, the AppStore for companies, today announced that it has been named a Leader in two SaaS Management categories in the G2 Fall 2022 Grid Report. Lumos was also named a High Performer in the User Provisioning and Governance category. G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 60 million people annually — including employees at all of the FORTUNE 500 — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews.

The Leader designation means that Lumos has earned high ratings from verified customers and a significant market presence in both SaaS operations management and spend management, according to G2's research methodology. This represents a considerable achievement for Lumos, which emerged from stealth four months ago and earned high rankings among peer companies that have been operating for several years.

Why It Matters

"The G2 Grid reports highlight two things: there's a high demand for a solution that helps IT leaders manage costs and improve employee productivity, and the traditional approach to SaaS app management is no longer sufficient", said Andrej Safundzic, co-founder and CEO of Lumos.

"Our customers are looking for ways to cut costs and drive productivity without adding to the administrative burden of their IT and security teams", said Bill Ludlow, Customer Success Leader of Lumos. "Lumos is delivering on the promise of being easy to use, and our achievement is reflected in these report rankings and their reviews. Lumos is leading the way with a new approach to this problem: self-governance with the AppStore for companies."

The G2 Grid Reports are released quarterly and rank products based on reviews gathered from its community, as well as data aggregated from online sources and social networks. Products in the Leader quadrant are "rated highly by G2 users and have substantial market presence scores."

Lumos has earned its leadership and high performer rating because of the value its customers achieve. The Lumos platform is unique in three ways:

Lumos helps busy IT teams manage SaaS app costs, enforce compliance, and boost employee productivity - all in a single platform. The Lumos AppStore helps employees discover, request, and receive access to apps in minutes. Lumos automates time-consuming SOC2/SOX access reviews and helps IT teams implement least-privilege access.

About Lumos

Lumos is the first internal AppStore for companies. With Lumos, employees are more productive and your enterprise is more compliant with self-service app requests, access reviews, and license management.

The result: employees go to their Company AppStore and ask for app and permission access. IT and security can control who can request which apps, perform access reviews, and automate access creation. Lumos makes companies productive and compliant at the same time. Learn more at lumos.com .

