Lacuna Technologies Achieves SOC 2 Type II Certification

The certification underscores the company's commitment to security and privacy as it pioneers open-systems transportation digital infrastructure

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lacuna Technologies, a leading transportation technology company dedicated to helping transportation agencies modernize the way they manage the right-of-way through digital policy, today announced it has successfully achieved Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type II compliance – an industry gold-standard for security accreditation. Lacuna is the first company in the multimodal transportation digital infrastructure space to receive this certification.

The process included an extensive audit with an independent auditor testing and evaluating the effectiveness of Lacuna's operations regarding privacy, security, confidentiality, availability, and processing integrity.

"Lacuna is building a digital bridge between commercial transportation operators and public transportation agencies to better manage the public right-of-way, optimize infrastructure, improve the environment and ensure equity," said Maggie Mobley, Chief Legal & People Officer. "Certifying the delivery of our technology with fully embedded privacy and security safeguards is paramount to our uncompromising focus on products that benefit the entire transportation ecosystem."

Lacuna's privacy-first positioning has been front and center for the company since its inception when it pioneered "open-systems digital infrastructure" with the Los Angeles Department of Transportation, helping to propagate open data standards with hundreds of transportation agencies around the world via the Open Mobility Foundation. Supporting multiple modes of transportation, Lacuna harmonizes regulators' need to optimize physical infrastructure with mobility providers' need to scale their businesses in ways aligned with public policy.

"Moving forward, we must change the way we manage our roads, curbs and even airspace while simultaneously supporting all forms of mobility if we are to effectively leverage funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) and address critical policy goals like sustainability and equity," said Hugh Martin, Chairman & CEO. "As governments at all levels work to enhance their physical infrastructure by implementing digital infrastructure, it will be a requirement for these systems to have the availability, security and privacy of any mission critical digital system. SOC 2 compliance is table stakes to truly support our essential infrastructure - across the physical and digital realms."

About Lacuna

Lacuna Technologies is a transportation technology company serving transportation agencies, working to modernize how the public right-of-way is managed. Specifically, the company's products provide customers with digital policy tools to operationalize digital infrastructure and dynamically manage limited right-of-way and curb space. By empowering visibility, management, and governance of multimodal users of the right-of-way, Lacuna's customers drive real environmental and equitable change through the very thing that connects us to opportunity and to each other – transportation.

