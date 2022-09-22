Jennifer Keller selected as "Top 100" lawyer in California for 15th time

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Keller/Anderle LLP is pleased to announce that Jennifer Keller has again been named to "The Top 100 Lawyers in California" as selected by the Los Angeles and San Francisco Daily Journals. This is Keller's fifteenth appearance on the list.

Jennifer Keller is one of America's most successful trial attorneys. She represents both plaintiffs and defendants in a broad range of high-stakes commercial litigation and white collar cases. Chambers USA and Chambers Global rank her among the top commercial litigators in the nation, quoting sources who describe Jennifer as "widely regarded as one of the best trial lawyers in California." "She has uncanny instincts, a wonderful courtroom demeanor and she's an extremely clear and effective communicator," and "is absolutely unflappable in court and builds a strong rapport and credibility with judges and decision makers."

She is a Fellow of the invitation-only American College of Trial Lawyers, considered to be among the highest honors a North American trial attorney can receive. The Legal 500, among the most prestigious international legal directories, recommends Jennifer as one of just 63 "leading trial lawyers" in the entire United States. Jennifer is also a 2018 inductee into the California Lawyers Association Trial Lawyer Hall of Fame, one of only 35 attorneys so honored throughout the years. Benchmark Litigation lists her as one of the "Top 100 Trial Attorneys in America" and among the "Top 20 Trial Lawyers in California," calling her a "National Litigation Star." In 2020 and in 2021, Super Lawyers ranked Jennifer #1 in Southern California. "Revered for her versatility and ease in front of a jury … the go-to trial attorney for difficult cases" is how Jennifer is described by The Los Angeles and San Francisco Daily Journals, ranking her as a "Top 100 Lawyer in California" for over 10 years in a row. In three separate years (2019, 2018 and 2012), in starkly different subjects, Jennifer's trial victories have led to California Lawyer Magazine Attorneys of the Year (CLAY) awards for extraordinary achievements in litigation.

Keller/Anderle LLP is among the premier boutique trial law firms in California, handling highly complex litigation of all types.

