"Enjoy the Ride!" - Gander Group Announces Partnership with Iconic Brand, Pan Am

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gander Group, a leading provider of incentive gifts, is adding a historic and highly celebrated brand to its growing list of exclusive brand partnerships. Pan Am rose to fame in the golden age of aviation, and its popular styling has lasted far beyond the company's lifespan.

While the actual airline is no longer operational, the "Enjoy the Ride!" spirit will live on as an iconic brand and stylish travel gear through this new collaboration with Gander Group. A retro vibe with a modern touch, the new line will include travel bags and accessories to add some fun flair to your adventures.

"Pan Am is excited to embark on this adventure with Gander Group to bring quality travel products to casino customers," says Stacy Beck, V.P. of Brands & Licensing for Pan American World Airways. "We feel that a customer loyalty program embodies the spirit of the Pan Am experience, where the journey is always as exciting as the destination."

Gander Group CEO, Josh Blake shares this excitement. "Pan Am was one of the earliest brands whose logo and styling transcended the company itself and became a desirable fashion statement on its own. We feel that our casino partners and their guests will be thrilled with the new line of Pan Am merchandise we are developing as part of our extensive rewards program."

About Gander Group

Gander Group partners with internationally recognized brands and hundreds of casinos across America to provide trend-forward product development and merchandising solutions. Learn more at GanderGroup.com.

About Pan Am

With nearly 100 years of heritage, Pan Am is one of the most recognized brands in the world and lives on today as a premier lifestyle brand and licensor of official Pan Am products and services based in Somersworth, NH. Pan Am works with licensees across the globe to continue producing artistic and inventive products and services that best represent its principals of quality and ingenuity in the marketplace. The sky has never been the limit. For more information visit PanAm.com

