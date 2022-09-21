Lookout Extends Partnership With Verizon to Bring Data-Centric Cloud Security to Business Customers

The Lookout Cloud Security Platform enables organizations to safeguard data across the web, cloud and private apps; reduces complexity, costs and management overhead

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lookout, Inc ., a leading provider of endpoint and cloud security solutions, today announced the expansion of its partnership with Verizon to deliver the Lookout Cloud Security Platform to Verizon business customers. The Lookout Cloud Security Platform helps safeguard an organizations' data, identify and mitigate threats and facilitates secure access to the web, private apps and cloud services (SaaS) deployed in a multi-cloud environment.

The Lookout Cloud Security Platform Safeguards Data Everywhere It Goes

While cloud connectivity has boosted productivity and collaboration, it has also amplified security gaps as customers continue to use on-premises, appliance-based security solutions. To prevent data leakage and cover security gaps in this work-from-anywhere environment, organizations need a unified cloud-delivered platform that protects users, devices, access and data across all apps and devices from any modern day cyber threats. The Lookout Cloud Security Platform delivers SSE solution combines Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) and Secure Web Gateway (SWG) natively in a single platform, significantly reducing the complexity, costs and number of security vendors and point solutions an IT department has to manage. It also provides the agility and scalability to keep pace with evolving, increasingly sophisticated threats.

According to Gartner®, "By 2025, 80% of organizations seeking to procure SSE-related security services will purchase a consolidated SSE solution rather than stand-alone CASB, SSE, and ZTNA offerings, up from 15% in 2021." Earlier this year, Gartner released its 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Security Service Edge in which Lookout has been recognized in the Visionary quadrant.1 The companion 2022 Gartner Critical Capabilities for SSE report ranked Lookout in the top three for all vendors across four predefined Use Cases.2

More Than 1.9 Million Licenses and Counting

Verizon and Lookout have been providing Mobile Endpoint Security to enterprise and small business customers since 2017. Lookout is part of the Verizon Business Mobile Secure program which provides enhanced security features when customers purchase certain Business Unlimited Plans. Together the companies have delivered more than 1.9 million mobile endpoint security licenses to Verizon business customers.

"The expansion of our partnership with Lookout is critical as we're seeing increasing demand from our business customers for a platform approach to securing their access to SaaS apps, private apps and the web," said Alistair Neil, managing director, Advanced Solutions International, Verizon Business. "To protect anywhere, anytime access to apps and data, our customers need security that is software-defined and cloud-delivered to regain the visibility and controls they once had."

"This expanded alliance builds on the five incredibly successful years of partnership between Verizon and Lookout ," said Firas Azmeh, general manager, Carrier Business at Lookout. "Our SSE solution will enable Verizon business customers to make smart access decisions that mitigate threats and protect sensitive data while at the same time enabling their employees to access what they need to be productive."

About Lookout

Lookout is a leading provider of endpoint and cloud security solutions. Our mission is to secure and empower our digital future in a privacy-focused world where mobility and cloud are essential to all we do for work and play. We enable consumers and employees to protect their data, and to securely stay connected without violating their privacy and trust. Lookout is trusted by millions of consumers, the largest enterprises and government agencies, and partners such as AT&T, Verizon, VMware, Vodafone, Microsoft, Google, and Apple. Headquartered in San Francisco, Lookout has offices in Amsterdam, Boston, London, Sydney, Tokyo, Toronto and Washington, D.C. To learn more, visit www.lookout.com and follow Lookout on its blog , LinkedIn , and Twitter .

