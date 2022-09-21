Global Market Innovators Acquires Cosant Cyber Security

GMI's 5th IT acquisition in 2 years enhances security advisory capacity and capabilities related to SOC 2, CMMC, and other critical governance frameworks.

PHOENIX, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Market Innovators (GMI), a global technology leader providing secure technology solutions, today announced it has completed the acquisition of Cosant Cyber Security, a vendor-neutral cyber security consultancy specializing in virtual CISO (vCISO) and other security, compliance, and risk advisory services. The acquisition bolsters GMI's security advisory capabilities, deepening experience with SOC 2, CMMC, NIST, CSF, HIPAA, PCI, ISO 27001, and other critical standards and frameworks. With the addition of Cosant, GMI continues to strengthen its position as the premier cyber security partner for businesses of all sizes and the original Secure Managed Services Provider™.

"GMI is thrilled to welcome Cosant to the GMI team. This investment not only responds to the growing need for organizations to demonstrate security compliance to stakeholders, partners, and customers but also strengthens our commitment to being a security leader among technology solutions providers," said President Gregg Davis. "We are especially pleased to deepen our capabilities around SOC 2, CMMC, and other compliance frameworks rapidly expanding their areas of influence with the addition of this exceptional team of consultants and advisors."

The opportunity to join GMI was likewise an amazing opportunity for the Cosant team. Cosant Founder and CEO Brian Blakley acknowledged the perfect synergy. "We were looking to accelerate into broader markets and GMI sought to mature their compliance readiness and security advisory practice."

The Cosant Cyber Security acquisition bolsters GMI's ability to deliver true, single-source, end-to-end, secure, and resilient networking solutions across security, network, cloud, collaboration, mobility, and managed IT practices with the addition of a half dozen cyber security, risk, and compliance specialists.

Global Market Innovators (GMI) is a Secure Managed Service Provider™ specializing in leading growth markets including Cyber Security, Digital Workplace, and Managed Services. A one-stop-shop for full IT lifecycle services, GMI provides secure technology solutions across security, network, cloud, collaboration, mobility, and managed IT practices and is supported by a dynamic global team of expert consultants.

A diversified client roster includes Fortune 50-2000 customers, state and local education including K-12, and covers a range of commercial, government and enterprise customers. The company's geographic footprint extends from the United States and Canada to Morocco, Philippines, and Costa Rica.

GMI is a privately-held, women- and minority-owned, and diversity supplier-certified company headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. GMI's delivery team features nearly 175 security, collaboration, networking and data center engineers and architects across project management, staff augmentation, managed, and consulting practices; and boasts most key industry and best-in-class technology certifications.

Founded in 2017, Cosant Cyber Security is a leading provider of security advisory services. Based out of Tempe, Arizona, Cosant advisors, consultants, and vCISOs help middle-market organizations reduce risk exposure and meet critical cyber security compliance standards.

