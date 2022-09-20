Three Multi-Unit Restaurant Franchises See Success Using Multiple Givex Products to Manage Operations

Big players in the restaurant industry, including The Captain's Boil, Foodtastic and BarBurrito, have fueled their growth by leveraging multiple products in the Givex tech ecosystem

TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - In the rapidly-changing restaurant landscape as a result of the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, global fintech company Givex has thrived, due to its comprehensive suite of products that is being used by restaurant franchises like The Captain's Boil, Foodtastic and BarBurrito.

Restaurant franchises historically have struggled with clumsy integrations, cobbling together various technology products with limited success, while others invest in a long-term tech strategy with a singular partner to support growth and maximize efficiencies.

"What sets Givex apart in the industry is our seamless tech ecosystem that helps restaurant owners and operators make informed business decisions. Many clients sign on with Givex for one product, but end up adding additional products after seeing the value Givex brings," said Don Gray, CEO of Givex. "Other clients sign on for multiple Givex solutions from the start, after seeing the value of how the products work together. In either case, the common thread is that clients are attracted to Givex due to our scalability, best-in-class customer service, robust reporting and seamless integrations."

Casual seafood restaurant chain The Captain's Boil was using various POS systems across its 20+ units and in need of an end-to-end technology partner to manage its growing franchise system. The Captain's Boil now employs the full suite of Givex technology, including point-of-sale (POS), kitchen display system (KDS), gift cards, online ordering app and loyalty and inventory control. In addition, Givex created a seamless integration with a third-party app to help The Captain's Boil manage labor costs. In January 2022, The Captain's Boil opened its first U.S. location amid the pandemic, due in large part to its tech stack and its ability to strengthen its takeout / delivery platforms with Givex technology . As The Captain's Boil grows its footprint, Givex's technology solutions will scale alongside its growth.

Another client that sees the value in leveraging multiple Givex products is Foodtastic, which recently installed Givex's full suite of technology , including POS, KDS, gift card and payment systems and online ordering app in more than a third of its 650 restaurants across 21 brands (including Second Cup, Milestones, Chocolato and Pita Pit). In early 2021, Foodtastic acquired 200+-unit Second Cup, which was already using GivexPOS and Customer WebSuite (CWS) gift card technology. After seeing the value of Givex's solutions, quick installation time, best-in-class support and robust reporting, Foodtastic rolled out POS and CWS across the system later that year.

185-unit Tex-Mex restaurant chain BarBurrito, which recently became the largest Mexican chain in Canada, uses Givex technology to streamline the customer experience, create efficiencies and make data-driven business decisions by using a single solution. In October 2020, BarBurrito implemented GivexPOS in select locations in Saskatchewan and has since rolled out POS at all locations in the system, and added Givex's online ordering, gift card and loyalty programs to its tech stack.

As the industry continues to evolve, restaurant operators will always need to find cost- and labor-effective ways to meet changing customer needs and stand out in a crowded marketplace. Technology is no longer an afterthought; finding the right tech partner is one of the most important steps to set a foundation for innovation and growth. By using one provider for multiple solutions, Givex clients can and will continue to harness the company's scalability, best-in-class customer service, robust reporting and seamless integrations to support their growth.

