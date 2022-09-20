Spryte Labs launches its tech teams platform with 300 partners targeting enterprise clients

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spryte Labs ( www.sprytelabs.com ) launches a tech teams platform for its enterprise customers with instant access to teams with deep expertise and years of experience solving complex industry specific challenges.

Powered by industry-leading AI and a proprietary matching algorithm, the platform draws from a pool of over 40,000 resources from 300 leading technology and marketing firms, providing transparent pricing on tech teams calibrated to the needs of the client. Having tailored the resource pool to cater to both decentralized, price-sensitive use cases as well as more complex problems , Spryte Labs is aiming to capture a broad swath of the tech services market.

As remote teams have garnered acceptance across every industry, finding the best team for each budget regardless of geographical boundaries has become an enterprise necessity. Spryte Labs not only handles the initial team selection from a large pool of industry specific experts but takes ownership on projects so that clients get an unsurpassed experience for each engagement.

Spryte's algorithms improve team selection and project execution through continuous intelligent learning. Personalized team recommendations will soon be enabled for its clients as the platform becomes intelligent about each client's preferences.

Spryte Labs follows agile project management practices with client friendly terms such that any changes to team resources are on a no-questions-asked basis.

Existing customers include large financial institutions as well as high growth start-ups. Spryte is predominantly growing through referrals. To refer clients and participate in its success, friends of Spryte can register on its referral portal .

The founders of Spryte Labs have decades of experience working with demanding financial institutions like Morgan Stanley, Blackrock, Citigroup, US Bank and New York Life. They have successfully combined a breadth of technical expertise from hand-picked partners with deep industry experience that is already impressing even the most demanding enterprises.

Schedule a conversation with one of Spryte Labs's architects here or write to them at info@sprytelab.com .

