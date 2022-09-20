SKLAR KIRSH NAMED A MOST ADMIRED LAW FIRM BY THE LOS ANGELES BUSINESS JOURNAL

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles-based law firm Sklar Kirsh LLP announced today that the firm has been named to the Los Angeles Business Journal's 2022 list of 'Most Admired Law Firms.' According to the publication, the list is comprised of particularly outstanding law firms who are consciously working towards creating diverse, positive, and supportive environments to help drive the success of their attorneys.

"On the heels of being recognized as a 'Best Places to Work,' it is exciting to receive this accolade for our efforts to create an inclusive environment that cultivates success," said Co-Chairman Jeffrey Sklar.

Sklar Kirsh is a corporate, real estate, entertainment, litigation and bankruptcy law firm founded by attorneys from nationally and internationally recognized firms who provide top-tier legal services in an entrepreneurial, sophisticated and focused manner. The team has the experience to handle complex transactions as well as sophisticated commercial litigation.

"The firm has a proud 'no screamer' policy and is committed to making the office a friendly, supportive, positive, and safe place to work," states the issue that published today. "Attorneys and staff socialize both in and outside the workplace (there is no 'us vs. them' mentality between attorneys and staff), and the culture is familial and casual (the year-round casual dress code is an example of this). There is a focus on the team at Sklar Kirsh and everyone works to support both the clients and one another in delivering outstanding legal service," the publication adds. The feature closes by highlighting, "Founders Jeff Sklar and Andrew Kirsh have from the beginning built Sklar Kirsh to be both a premiere boutique law firm and a positive and supportive workplace, never compromising their values as the firm has grown from four to 41 attorneys in just nine years. Outside of normal working hours, Sklar Kirsh has focused on fun team-building activities since its founding in 2013."

Sklar Kirsh LLP is a boutique law firm that provides sophisticated and expert advice in the areas of corporate, real estate, bankruptcy, and entertainment law as well as commercial, real estate and entertainment litigation. For more information, visit www.SklarKirsh.com.

