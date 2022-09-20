QVC+ and HSN+ Streaming Experience Launches on Samsung Smart TVs

Video commerce leaders QVC and HSN bring livestream shoppable app to Samsung Smart TV

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QVC® and HSN®, world leaders in multiplatform video commerce ("vCommerce"), have launched their interactive streaming shopping service on Samsung Smart TVs. The QVC+ and HSN+ combined streaming experience offers millions of Samsung Smart TV users QVC's and HSN's most robust, comprehensive video commerce experience, with live, on-demand and streaming-only content together in one, easy-to-use, fully shoppable app. It is currently the only shopping app on Samsung Smart TV that allows viewers to complete purchases within the app and combines multiple channels of live content with video on demand. Samsung Smart TV users can sign into their QVC or HSN account to learn about their favorite products and complete purchases, all within the app. QVC and HSN are part of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA, QRTEB, QRTEP).

QVC+ and HSN+ Streaming Experience (PRNewswire)

The QVC+ and HSN+ streaming experience combines QVC's and HSN's five linear broadcast channels – QVC, QVC2, QVC3, HSN and HSN2, offering 50+ hours a day of live vCommerce content – with three digital-only linear channels and approximately 20 original, streaming-only shows, including programs like "Cooking With Curtis," with Michelin-starred-chef Curtis Stone, "Total Look," which shows shoppers how to style a single apparel piece in three different ways, and "QVC en Español," a collection of QVC's first-ever Spanish-language shows.

"Our QVC+ and HSN+ streaming experience is our most complete livestream shopping experience, with virtually all of our programming in one package that makes it easy to peruse, discover and shop great finds," said David Apostolico, SVP, Platform Strategy, Development & Distribution, vCommerce Ventures at Qurate Retail Group. "We already have many fans enjoying our content via popular FAST platform Samsung TV Plus. Now, Samsung Smart TV users can also shop and enjoy using our app, with original streaming content they'll love. We look forward to offering our customers this new way to engage with us via millions of Samsung devices and welcoming new customers on Samsung Smart TVs."

Samsung Smart TV users can use their remote to access the QVC+ and HSN+ streaming service in the app store. To help users access the streaming app more easily, the app will have featured placement in the app store preview on the Samsung Smart TV home page for a three-month period.

This launch reflects Qurate Retail GroupSM's strategic initiative to expand the reach of its original vCommerce experiences across new media and digital platforms. The QVC+ and HSN+ streaming experience is available to more than 100 million internet-connected homes across the U.S. QVC has been the first livestream shopping channel on multiple streaming services. QVC and HSN reach more than 200 million homes globally via 14 linear TV channels, which are widely available on cable/satellite TV, free over-the-air TV, and digital livestreaming TV. QVC and HSN also reach millions of homes via websites, mobile apps and social pages.

The QVC+ and HSN+ streaming experience is part of vCommerce Ventures, a new business unit designed to accelerate Qurate Retail Group's ownership of digital live streaming shopping, beyond QVC's and HSN's traditional multiplatform experiences.

About QVC and HSN

QVC® and HSN® are world leaders in video commerce ("vCommerce"), which includes video-driven shopping across linear TV, ecommerce sites, digital streaming and social platforms.

QVC empowers shoppers with knowledge and shares insights in a lively and engaging way. QVC offers an ever-changing collection of familiar brands and fresh new products – from home and fashion to beauty, electronics and jewelry – and connects shoppers to interesting personalities, engaging stories and award-winning customer service. Based in West Chester, Pa., and founded in 1986, QVC has retail operations in the U.S., the U.K., Germany, Japan and Italy. Worldwide, QVC engages millions of shoppers via 12 TV channels, which are widely available on cable/satellite TV, free over-the-air TV, and digital livestreaming TV. The retailer also reaches millions of customers via the QVC+ and HSN+ streaming experience, websites, mobile apps and social pages. To learn more, visit corporate.qvc.com, follow @QVC on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, or follow QVC on Pinterest, YouTube or LinkedIn.

HSN takes shoppers on a journey – embracing the new, exploring untrodden paths and bringing shoppers a unique perspective that enriches their lives. HSN offers a curated assortment of exclusive products and top brand names in health and beauty, jewelry, home/lifestyle, fashion/accessories, and electronics and incorporates entertainment, personalities and industry experts to provide a unique shopping experience. HSN engages millions of customers across the U.S. via two TV channels, which are widely available on cable/satellite TV, free over-the-air TV, and digital livestreaming TV. The retailer also reaches millions of customers via the QVC+ and HSN+ streaming experience, a website and mobile app, and social pages. HSN was founded 45 years ago as the first shopping network and is based in St. Petersburg, Fla. To learn more, visit corporate.hsn.com, follow @HSN on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, or follow HSN on Pinterest, YouTube or LinkedIn.

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA, QRTEB, QRTEP) is a Fortune 500 company that includes QVC, HSN, Zulily® and the Cornerstone brands (collectively, "Qurate Retail GroupSM"), as well as other minority interests and green energy investments. Qurate Retail Group is dedicated to providing a more human way to shop and is the largest player in vCommerce. For more information, visit www.qurateretailgroup.com, follow @QurateRetailGrp on Facebook , Instagram or Twitter, or follow Qurate Retail Group on YouTube or LinkedIn. QVC and Q are registered service marks of ER Marks, Inc.

