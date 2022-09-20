Placemakr Partners with Marymount University to Provide Hospitality Students with Real-World Experience Right On Campus

New Hospitality MBA track will offer students the opportunity to participate in the operation of Placemakr Marymount Ballston, a flexible, mixed-use property

WASHINGTON, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Placemakr, a tech-enabled hospitality platform and operator, today announced a partnership with Marymount University , a nationally ranked private university located in Arlington, Va. This unique partnership will launch Placemakr Marymount Ballston, a mixed-use hospitality and residential property next to Marymount's Ballston Center campus. Starting this fall, the partnership will provide students within the university's new Hospitality & Innovation MBA track with an opportunity to participate in the operation of the property and support Placemakr's technology-driven approach to hospitality management, supplementing their classroom learning with real-world experience. The property, formerly known as The Rixey, will begin welcoming guests on October 28, 2022.

Placemakr Marymount Ballston consists of residential apartments used for student housing and apartment-style hotel units. All guests and residents will have access to hospitality services like housekeeping. In addition, students housed within the property will also have access to perks such as discounted stays for visiting friends and family, optional add-on cleaning, laundry services and even access to pet care services.

"Our approach to graduate education for hospitality is to focus on the intersection of data, design and entrepreneurial leadership," said Jonathan Aberman, Dean of Marymount University's College of Business, Innovation, Leadership and Technology (BILT) . " Our new MBA in Hospitality and Innovation is unique, and our partnership with Placemakr, an innovative venture-backed company, is indicative of our unique focus."

Placemakr Marymount Ballston is a 265-unit property located at 1008 North Glebe Road in Arlington, Va. The surrounding area has been ranked as America's sixth-trendiest Gen Z hub and the fittest city in America . Guests of the property will enjoy the convenience of nearby Metro stations, dining and shopping, with close proximity to national monuments and memorials. The property offers amenities such as a 15th floor club room and rooftop deck, as well as a modern fitness center. Guests interested in booking at the property can visit placemakr.com .

"Innovation is at the core of what we bring to the hospitality industry and we're always looking for ways to take that to the next level. This unique partnership with Marymount is extremely exciting to me because it allows us to have a hand in shaping some of the future leaders in our industry," said Jason Fudin, CEO and Co-founder of Placemakr. "By providing students with this type of experience working with commingled, tech-enabled properties early on, they'll come out of school already with a leg up on their peers and an eye for innovative thinking. I can't wait to see how the experience impacts them in the future."

Any students interested in applying to the Marymount Hospitality & Innovation MBA track can find additional information here .

About Placemakr

Placemakr is a flexible hospitality living platform, property manager and real estate investor. Its tech-enabled operating platform allows the company to blur the line between hospitality and home, delivering the best experiences of both in a single building. Placemakr's curated spaces in hand-picked neighborhoods allow its guests and residents the flexibility to stay for a night, a year or anywhere in between. Visit placemakr.com to learn more.

About Marymount University

Marymount University is a nationally ranked, private, doctoral-granting university known for its innovative curriculum. Founded in 1950 by the Religious of the Sacred Heart of Mary with its main campus in Arlington, Va., Marymount offers students a unique mix of health, STEM programs and liberal arts fields in an applied curriculum that provides market-driven educational opportunities in a wide range of disciplines at the bachelor's, master's and doctoral levels. Marymount has about 4,000 students enrolled, representing approximately 49 states and 75 countries. The University has been consistently recognized by U.S. News & World Report as having one of the most ethnically and internationally diverse student bodies in the nation.

