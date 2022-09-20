Philip Morris International Expands Use of River Logic's Digital Planning Twin Technology Solution

DALLAS, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- River Logic today announced the successful expansion of a partnership with Phillip Morris International (PMI), a leading international tobacco company working towards a vision of a smoke-free future. To drive a series of its supply chain digitization efforts, PMI leverages River Logic's advanced Digital Planning Twin Technology.

Carlos Centurion, President of River Logic, commented, "We are honored to continue supporting PMI in accelerating data-driven decisions by utilizing the real-world scenarios suggested by our Digital Planning Twin Technology platform. Our team's experience with large global consumer product manufacturing clients enables us to manage the sheer volume and high degree of data complexity that PMI requires. We are excited that our technology is helping PMI visualize optimization scenarios and make decisions that are having a truly substantial impact on operational efficiency and cost savings."

"As PMI continues its transformation journey towards a smoke-free future, we have found River Logic's digital twin technology to be a valuable decision-support tool within our supply chain. By replicating some of our network in this platform, we can accelerate our data-driven decision-making through simulations and scenario planning," said Sunanda Ramakrishnan, Director Strategy – Digital & Analytics at Philip Morris International.

About River Logic

River Logic is a US based technology provider that creates the confidence leaders need to solve complex supply chain planning problems across the enterprise. Purpose-built for business users, River Logic's platform enables end-to-end business optimization via advanced analytics and a revolutionary cloud experience that offers rapid scenario collaboration, data management, workflows, BI reporting, scalability, and more. For more information, visit: www.riverlogic.com.

