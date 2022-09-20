NEW BREAKTHROUGH TEST DETECTS AND PREDICTS SEVERITY OF COVID-19

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AMPEL BioSolutions today announced a breakthrough in precision and personalized medicine that can detect and predict the severity of COVID-19 in patients while also determining the best treatment options for each specific case. The company's new approach, through a simple blood test, will ultimately accelerate the means of providing effective treatments to the right people at the right time and potentially stem the serious illness caused by SARS-CoV-2 infection that can lead to lung damage or death.

AMPEL's new genomic test, known as CovGENE®, has been validated by a longitudinal study in partnership with physicians in the Division of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine of the University of Virginia Medical Center. With careful analysis of patients admitted to the UVA Intensive Care Unit, CovGENE® demonstrated remarkable precision with a greater than 90-percent rate of accuracy. CovGENE®, can be administered by drawing a patient's blood to quickly ascertain whether a Covid-19 patient will have a mild, moderate, or severe outcome. The findings are detailed in a paper published last Thursday by Frontiers in Immunology.

"This unique collaboration with our colleagues from the University of Virginia has provided an easy and novel means to assess an individual patient's response to the SARS-CoV-2 virus and predict the clinical outcome," said Dr. Peter Lipsky, AMPEL Chief Medical Officer, CEO and co-founder. "Now that this unique approach has been validated, we look forward to its rapid development as a precision medicine tool that can improve the outcome of patients with Covid-19."

AMPEL is currently working to secure a partnership with a diagnostic testing company to make CovGENE® available to the general public at a crucial time as different variants continue to emerge across the globe and with winter around the corner, when major spikes can occur. CovGENE® also holds promise in predicting long COVID, an elusive diagnosis the medical community is still trying to fully understand.

AMPEL has become a bio-industry leader in precision medicine by utilizing a data driven and machine learning approach to positively impact health care by allowing physicians to identify the cause of patient disease symptoms and select appropriate treatments more precisely. AMPEL's co-founders Dr. Amrie Grammer and Dr. Peter Lipsky, are internationally known for their work in genomics, and were also recent panelists at the Precision Medicine World Conference.

View original content:

SOURCE AMPEL BioSolutions