Amcor's VP Sustainability presented at Global Plastics Summit to discuss industry's move toward circularity

CHICAGO, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amcor (NYSE: AMCR, ASX:AMC), a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging solutions, was represented today by David Clark, vice president Sustainability at Amcor, at the Global Plastics Summit in Chicago. Clark presented as part of the Keynote Panel entitled, "State of the Global Plastics Market – Producer and Processors Perspective". The panel consisted of senior leaders in the chemical industry who discussed their perspectives on major issues confronting the industry, including energy volatility and its impact on product pricing, new production capacity and their specific plans for movement toward circularity.

In his panel remarks, Clark noted, "Well designed packaging is vital part of the solution to feed and keep safe a global population and plastic plays a key role in that equation. Amcor is proud to be partnering with producers, market influencers and non-government organizations on how new technology in material science can be a foundational element to a more circular economy, helping protect the environment for future generations."

On the importance of summits of this nature, Clark noted that "summits like these provide us with a great platform to be involved in a new sphere of influence, focused not only on the important role that packaging plays, but also how we as an industry can contribute toward the introduction and evolution of a circular economy. Collaboration and inter-industry partnership have always driven us forward as we, collectively look for solutions to address the challenges of today and tomorrow."

The summit also provided the opportunity for the panellists to outline strategies and innovations being used to tackle the issues of plastics waste and how they are building a more sustainable future. The Global Plastics Summit is as part of the DowJones Chemical Market event. More information on the event can be found here.

