Panasonic Showcases V2X Connected Intersections Technology that Demonstrates Critical Safety and Sustainability Impact, at ITS World Congress 2022

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Panasonic Smart Mobility Office brings its latest V2X technology to the forefront of the ITS World Congress conference in Panasonic booth #1259 South Hall at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Panasonic's Connected Intersections Manager is an application on the company's award-winning Cirrus by Panasonic™ platform, a cloud-based roadway data management system that delivers real-time, actionable situational awareness of roadway conditions to travelers and roadway operators.

Cirrus by Panasonic Connected Intersections Manager V2X technology sample screen shot (PRNewswire)

Traffic congestion impacts safety, costs businesses money, disrupts schedules, and adds CO 2 emissions generated from idling vehicles. The Cirrus by Panasonic Connected Intersections solution targets urban locations and enables traffic flow to prioritize emergency first responders, freight vehicles and public transit. The system utilizes two-way communication to activate a traffic signal response to priority vehicles and prevent traffic congestion delays.

Panasonic's V2X technology is based on national, open V2X standards to help provide a consistent user experience across different geographical regions and jurisdictions. A combined hardware and software system, Panasonic's Connected Intersections solution helps manage traffic via roadside units installed in key locations and is matched with easily configured vehicle on-board systems. The technology provides a live view of traffic to roadway operators, capturing and communicating roadway situations requiring signal priority to help keep traffic moving.

In addition to the exhibit booth, Panasonic Smart Mobility Office experts will be speaking at two different ITS World Congress forums (both events are available to credentialed attendees of the conference):

Panasonic will be presenting "Delivering Dynamic, Connected Intersections with V2X Technology" in the ITS World Congress Education Theater on Wednesday 9/21 at 12:30pm PT .

Panasonic is also presenting its white paper "A toolkit for measuring connected vehicle project benefits" during TS23: Regulations, Policy and Benefits of CAV in LACC Room 402A on Wednesday 9/21 at 3:00pm PT .

"Panasonic's Connected Intersection technology can have a critical, community-wide impact," said Kellen Pucher, head of business development, Panasonic Smart Mobility Office. "Prioritizing intersection traffic can mean the difference between life or death. It can prevent penalties for missing delivery deadlines. It can maintain public transit schedules and clear a path for tow trucks and snowplows to keep traffic moving. And it can help our planet by reducing emissions. Connected Intersection technology is an important solution for growing urban environments."

About Panasonic Corporation of North America

Newark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is a leading provider of Consumer Lifestyle technologies, as well as innovative Smart Mobility, Sustainable Energy, Immersive Experiences, and Integrated Supply Chain solutions. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Holdings Corporation. One of Interbrand's Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2021, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at na.panasonic.com/us

Panasonic Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Panasonic Corporation of North America