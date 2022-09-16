Upcoming Marketplace Will Help Emerging Natural Brands Expand Their Reach

DALLAS, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global B2B marketplace and US-based supplier GreenDropShip has developed an online platform to spur emerging natural brands' growth by helping consumers connect with qualified online merchants. GreenDropShip is best known for offering innovative solutions in the rapidly growing eCommerce space as it relates to groceries, personal care, home goods, and baby products.

This tech innovation sprang from a need for emerging natural and organic brands to maximize their footprint and find top merchants for their products. As eCommerce continues to expand at a booming pace, this marketplace will create a dynamic network that will simplify breaking into the general market for up-and-coming brands. It will give emerging brands the ability to publish their listings, including their information, images, and pricing, and distribute them to merchants in real-time.

The strong demand from GreenDropShip's existing base of merchants to find products to sell made it evident to founder Allen Kaplun that there was a gap in the market. The most promising brands will use the marketplace to showcase their products to a growing consumer base. Due to its extensive functionality and GreenDropShip's large base of merchants, the marketplace will play an integral role in the future of eCommerce.

Once the brands have registered as "vendors", they'll each have a micro-site as part of the marketplace network. On this site, they can showcase their brand as well as set their own policies, shipping terms, prices, and inventory. Plus, they'll be able to publish their content across GreenDropShip's network of Shopify merchants as well as those integrated with the site.

This marketplace will also have full integration with GreenDropShip's Shopify app , making it easy to start, grow, market, and manage a retail operation with services optimized for reliability and a superior shopping experience for consumers. Additionally, GreenDropShip has partnered with the payment processor Stripe to make transactions between vendors and merchants as secure and convenient as possible.

According to GreenDropShip co-founder and CEO Allen Kaplun, "The upcoming marketplace gives emerging brands in the natural products space an opportunity to showcase their line directly to our ever-expanding base of online merchants. This is a potential target market neither side would have connected with otherwise."

To help finance the development process, GreenDropShip has partnered with Republic, a leading global FinTech company that specializes in equity crowdfunding, operating multiple online investment platforms, and providing asset management. An equity crowdfunding campaign has just launched to allow investors to own a stake in the company as progress continues.

Any vendors in the natural products space who are interested in signing up or learning more about the upcoming marketplace can visit GreenDropShip's website .

GreenDropShip is a US-based supplier with thousands of natural and organic products from specialty, gourmet, and premium brands. This extensive selection includes groceries, vitamins, supplements, baby products, beauty & body care items, and household supplies. GreenDropShip also supports data integration and marketplace fulfillment orders with its extensive base of online merchants.

