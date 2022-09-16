RoomOne Solutions, LLC Announces New President

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mollenhour Gross, LLC (MG) announced today that Mark Prybell has been hired as the new President of its portfolio company, RoomOne Solutions, LLC (RoomOne).

Prybell, a former Navy pilot, will be transitioning from his role as Director and Category Leader of Business Electronics at Amazon, where he has spent the last ten years.

"We're thrilled Mark has chosen to lead the RoomOne enterprise," said MG President, Ryan Connor. "Having driven and led significant growth at one of the most remarkable companies in the world over the last decade, his professional experience speaks for itself. But more than that, Mark is a great fit for RoomOne because of his curiosity, integrity, servant leader qualities, and his strong commitment to personal and professional growth for himself, and all those around him."

RoomOne, headquartered in Knoxville, refurbishes, distributes, and services packaged terminal air conditioners (PTACs), related parts and accessories, energy management systems, and access controls. MG has been involved in the PTAC industry since 2018, with the acquisition of Knoxville-based PTAC Inc. Since that time, RoomOne has quickly established itself as a leading partner to its growing pool of valued customers, ranging from the largest hospitality brands in the world to independent small-business owners.

RoomOne's high-growth trajectory, market opportunity, and existing team were big attractions for Prybell. "The team at RoomOne has built something special, and we'll be working hard to capitalize on our strong forward momentum," said Prybell. "I'm humbled that MG has entrusted me with this opportunity to continue to exceed our customers' expectations."

MG wishes to recognize and thank Knoxville entrepreneur Larry Bodie for serving as Interim President of RoomOne during the executive search process. "The last few months have been a lot of fun," Bodie said. "The team continues to grow and develop every day. I can't wait to see what the future has in store for RoomOne under Mark's leadership."

About RoomOne Solutions, LLC

RoomOne Solutions, LLC is a nationwide provider of PTAC (packaged terminal air conditioner) units, accessories, and supporting services to the hospitality, managed care, and residential apartment markets. Headquartered in Knoxville, TN, RoomOne is a unique combination of e-commerce retail, enterprise sales, refurbishment production, and field services. For more information, visit www.roomonesolutions.com .

About Mollenhour Gross, LLC

Established in 2004 by Jordan Mollenhour and Dustin Gross, Mollenhour Gross is a private holding company with permanent capital based in Knoxville, TN. Its decentralized and autonomous portfolio companies are engaged in a variety of industries, including hospitality, e-commerce order fulfillment, real estate, software, aerospace parts, and more. For more information, visit https://www.mollenhourgross.com/

