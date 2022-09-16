InventHelp Inventor Develops Warming Device for Caulking Guns (BEC-196)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient device to keep a loaded caulking gun warm and ready for use, especially when working in colder climates," said an inventor, from Charlton, Mass., "so I invented the HEAT BUCKET. My design helps to maintain a consistent warm temperature of the caulking compound."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to heat and maintain the temperature of a filled caulking gun in cold weather. In doing so, it ensures that the caulking is pliable and ready for use. As a result, it increases efficiency. The invention features a lightweight and portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for contractors, plumbers, do-it-yourselfers, etc.

