EverGlade Consulting Launches DOE Loan and CHIPS Support Practices

WASHINGTON, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EverGlade Consulting ("EverGlade"), a national consulting firm, with employees in locations across the country, has launched two new practices to support recent legislation. EverGlade has been on the forefront of U.S. Government ("USG") efforts to broaden the nation's domestic industrial base to accommodate the manufacturing of critical supplies and materials. Since May 2020, EverGlade has been engaged by more than 10 clients globally to prepare and submit applications for Defense Production Act Title III funding to the U.S. Government for domestic pharmaceutical and PPE industrial base expansion initiatives. These funding applications involve designing industrial base expansion projects from concept to final business plan and have included manufacturing plants for pharmaceutical critical inputs, PPE plants, fill finish manufacturing facilities, and other critical infrastructure.

EverGlade helps companies whose focus is to secure non-dilutive funding from the federal government. (PRNewswire)

With the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act and CHIPS, the company views expansion of current service offerings into these areas as a logical next step.

"EverGlade helped complete one of the nation's first DFC Loan Applications," commented Eric Jia-Sobota, Founder and National Leader of the Consulting Practice. "It made sense to specifically tailor practice areas to these two initiatives," he concluded.

EverGlade's DOE Loan Program Application Support practice will help organizations applying for loans under the Energy Infrastructure Reinvestment (EIR) Program (Section 1706) and Innovative Clean Energy (Section 1703). These programs will provide up to $100 billion in funding to help secure America's clean energy future.

The CHIPS Act will also create billions in new opportunities for companies in the semiconductor supply chain. EverGlade's CHIPS Funding Application Support practice will help organizations apply for this grant, cooperative agreement, or loan funding.

About EverGlade Consulting:

EverGlade Consulting is a national consulting firm that helps clients navigate the federal landscape. We are inspired by technology-driven companies whose focus is to secure non-dilutive funding from the federal government. We offer services ranging from opportunity identification and proposal support through post-award contract management and the implementation of systems to comply with federal regulations at agencies including ASPR, BARDA, NIH, CDC, DHS, FEMA, JPEO, DTRA, DLA, and DARPA.

Since its inception, EverGlade has quickly grown into one of the leading service providers for the life sciences industry, helping dozens of clients secure federal funding.

For additional information about these new practices, visit:

https://everglade.com/doe-loan-support/

For additional information about EverGlade's recent success, visit:

https://apnews.com/article/covid-health-infectious-diseases-15572a9fd4c4acbad8bad4d0afc223b2

Contact: info@everglade.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE EverGlade Consulting