Pankaj Bhanot to serve as new CEO of eWorld Enterprise Solutions

Bhanot Previously Served as the Hawaii Department of Human Services Director in a Career Spanning 21 Years

HONOLULU, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- eWorld Enterprise Solutions, Inc. (eWorldES) announced today that Pankaj Bhanot is the incoming CEO who will lead its new executive team. Bhanot was previously the Hawaii Department of Human Services (DHS) Director and worked in the public service industry for 21 years. As Director of DHS, he prepared the department for the pandemic to help the most individuals possible throughout COVID-19. Now he will be leading eWorld Enterprise Solutions to continue to focus on the initiatives that will benefit Hawaii's communities through technology.

"Hawaii has been my home for the last 30 years, and the opportunity to join eWorldES and continue my focus here was a big factor in my decision," said Bhanot. "My values of the aloha spirit, determination, and being the best in our industry align with those of eWorld ES, and we are looking forward to doing great things together for the state."

In a speech to the employees, Bhanot said, "I would like us to work efficiently to provide creative, innovative, affordable, and sustainable information and technology solutions that make a difference in the communities we live, work and play in."

Bhanot's priority is to provide leadership on the company's key projects for government clients and focus on strategic expansion that maximizes the key strengths of eWorldES. The ongoing focus will be on servicing clients and helping them provide citizens with modern and intelligent solutions for their technology needs.

Members of the executive team who will be helping to lead the charge into the new era of eWorldES include Bhanu Vellanki as President and Chief Operating Officer; Steve Sakata as Vice President and Chief Business Development Officer; Joel Bongco as Vice President and Chief Experience and Security Officer; Dean Senda, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Rama Kodumagulla as Vice President and Chief Technology Officer.

Kodumagulla is the only new hire for the executive team. As the incoming CTO and Vice President, he comes to eWorldES from Convexio, located in North Carolina, where he served as the founder and technical architect with over 30+ years of experience in Government (Federal, State & Tribes), Automotive, Sports, Banking, Solar, Telecom, Retail, and Healthcare industries.

All other executives have served in various capacities for eWorldES for several years and up to 17 years with the company. eWorldES has worked in the State of Hawaii for over 23 years focusing on government solutions and working with state departments and divisions to modernize, automate, and develop efficient and effective solutions.

About eWorld Enterprise Solutions

eWorld Enterprise Solutions, Inc. (eWorldES) is a Hawaii-based information technology and solutions integration company. The company has over 100 staff and consultants, many of which reside in Hawaii and have extensive IT experience. Founded in 1999, eWorldES is proud to be one of Hawaii's leading technology companies contributing to our state's innovation economy and delivering technology solutions for our clients for 23 years

