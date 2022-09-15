Luxome Launches Innovative & Luxurious ClimaSense™ Comforter

The Best-Selling Comfort Brand Expands Its Offerings with a New Comforter & Duvet Covers Equipped with 37.5® Temperature Control Technology

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Too hot or too cold under the bed covers? Struggling to create the perfect sleep environment can give anyone Goldilocks syndrome – and have us wake up feeling like a bear if we do not achieve it. Body temperature affects not only sleep onset, but also sleep quality and the time spent in different sleep stages*. Luckily Luxome, the fast-growing direct-to-consumer luxury comfort brand, has developed its new ClimaSense Comforter infused with advanced 37.5 temperature regulating Technology to help sleepers relax and doze off in comfortable bliss. Launching this month, the New ClimaSense Comforter is the fluffiest temperature regulating comforter on the market and is designed to accommodate every unique sleeper and sleep environment.

This luxurious, ultra-breathable comforter not only works to make the body feel great, but also elevates any bed setting. The new ClimaSense Comforter provides desirable thickness and loft, while also being temperature-regulating, so it is comfortable for hot and cold sleepers alike. It features a Baffle Box design that offers twice the breathability and airflow of other temperature-regulating comforters for an extra fluffy, plush look without the added warmth. Unlike other high-tech comforters on the market, this comforter is still aesthetically pleasing and will look gorgeous on any bed – the classic 3D box construction mimics the fluffiness of luxury down, evenly distributing the fill for an extra lofty look. The key to the new ClimaSense Comforter's cooling features is the 37.5® Technology infused within fibers that adjusts to help maintain personal microclimates and naturally regulates temperatures for deeper, longer sleep.

Triggered by humidity, the ClimaSense Comforter with 37.5 Technology creates maximum personal comfort by helping the body maintain an optimum relative humidity level of 37.5 percent. When the body is hot, active particles embedded into the material of the comforter use the body's energy to remove moisture to help cool it down. When it is cold, the active particles use the body's energy to help keep you warm. With less moisture and more stable temperature, the ClimaSense Comforter will lead to better sleep, as the 37.5 Technology is proven to reduce the effect of temperature-induced sleep disruptions, leading to longer, more restful sleep cycles.

To optimize the experience of the ClimaSense Comforter, Luxome is also launching a Duvet Cover, with two premium fabric options. These stylish Duvet Covers enhance the comforter in different ways – for an extra silky-soft feel, try the 100 percent Viscose from Bamboo Duvet Cover (just like the brand's top-selling Luxury Sheet Set), or opt for even more temperature regulation and cooling power with the Cotton Duvet Cover, infused with 37.5 Technology. Each new duvet cover offers twice the cover ties to help prevent the ClimaSense Comforter from shifting around and bunching up.

"With years of experience in the home and bedding industries, we knew that one of the most common complaints is that consumers struggle to maintain the perfect sleeping temperature – something that would have to be addressed as we worked to develop our next iteration of bedding innovations," said Luxome Founder, Hyaat Chaudhary. "After researching and testing 37.5 Technology and how it works with the body, it was clear it would allow us to create products unlike any others on the market – a Comforter and Duvet that not only feel incredible on the body, but make any bed look like a plush sanctuary."

The new ClimaSense™ Comforter comes in a white color and is available in two sizes – Full/Queen, priced at $300 and King/Cal King, priced at $350. Both options are generously sized to drape perfectly over deep-pocket mattresses for ideal coverage. The Duvet Covers are available in two luxurious fabrics and sizes. The 100 percent Viscose from Bamboo Duvet Cover is available in five colors (white, ivory, stone, charcoal and terracotta) and two sizes – Full/Queen, priced at $135 and King/Cal King, priced at $145. Also available in both Full/Queen, priced at $180 and King/Cal King, priced at $200, the crisp & cool Cotton Duvet Cover with 37.5 Technology comes in two colors, white and charcoal.

*Sleep Foundation: The Best Temperature for Sleep, March 2022

About Luxome

Luxome is a DTC luxury comfort brand dedicated to providing elevated self-care essentials born from exceptional craftsmanship and unrivaled innovation. Since consumers have historically been underserved in the home goods category, Luxome is committed to crafting well-designed and meticulously made products that provide luxurious comfort experiences that are unrivaled in the bed, bath, and apparel categories. Luxome champions a rigorous product development process and uses only the highest quality materials in order to create breakthrough innovations that are superior in both functionality and aesthetics. The Luxome brand launched with market-disrupting Weighted Blankets, helping thousands of people reduce stress and sleep better. Now Luxome continues to revolutionize the category with offerings that go beyond bedding, bringing self-care and comfort to new spaces. With a clear focus on understanding the unique self-care habits and experiences of all people, Luxome's mission is to deliver one-of-a-kind products that calm, uplift, and give much-needed comfort to you, your loved ones, and your homes.

About 37.5® Technology

37.5 Technology is the global leader in sustainable thermoregulation material science. Created by Cocona Labs, 37.5 Technology utilizes natural volcanic minerals that are permanently incorporated into fabrics, insulations, foams, and laminate materials. This patented technology is proven to help you stay comfortable and perform at your best by helping the body maintain an optimal temperature and relative humidity next to the skin, regardless of the activity. Materials made with 37.5 Technology offer sustainability benefits throughout the product lifecycle and are used across a wide array of industries, including apparel, footwear, bedding and home goods. Cocona Labs is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado. Visit thirtysevenfive.com for more info.

