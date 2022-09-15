American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology Receives 2022 Power of Associations Silver Award for State Advocacy Initiatives

ROSEMONT, Ill., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology (AANA) earned a Power of Associations Silver Award from the American Society of Association Executives (ASAE) in its advocacy category. The Power of Associations Advocacy Award competition recognizes associations that have enhanced an industry or profession's reputation as a trusted resource for effective policymaking.

(PRNewsfoto/American Association of Nurse A) (PRNewswire)

ASAE recognized AANA for its entry, "Institutionalizing a Systematic Approach to State Government Relations."

In 2021, AANA's State Government Affairs Division took strategic steps to align the state associations representing Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs) with AANA's national goals, and to use its national association resources to support state advocacy efforts more efficiently. AANA chose four states with the best possibility for meaningful change for a three-year pilot program and provided additional resources, including lobbying support, public relations support, and digital advertising to those states.

In one year of the program, AANA achieved its goals in two of the four states. Legislation enacted in Arkansas and Michigan removed barriers to practice, allowing CRNAs to practice to the full extent of their skills and education. Removing unnecessary restrictions allows hospitals to select the anesthesia delivery model that maximizes their workforce while ensuring safe care for their patients.

"As the leading organization representing CRNAs, AANA is a determined advocate on issues such as patient safety, access to quality services, scope of practice, and many other legislative and regulatory matters in the states," said AANA CEO Bill Bruce, MBA, CAE. "Our updated approach to state advocacy outreach illustrates the commitment of the association to its members and the profession. We are honored to be recognized by ASAE."

"Congratulations to AANA for exemplifying the impact associations have on the industries and professions they represent, and on society at large," said ASAE President and CEO Michelle Mason, FASAE, CAE. "It's always so incredibly satisfying to see associations going above and beyond their everyday mission to change the world. We're very proud to spotlight this award-winning initiative."

For more information on the winners, visit Power of Associations. To learn more about ASAE, visit asaecenter.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology