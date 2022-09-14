Wheel Welcomes Veteran Technology and Product Leaders to Build Enterprise Platform Powering the Future of Care

New leaders bring decades of experience building platforms at high-growth companies

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wheel, the health tech company powering the next generation of healthcare, today announced Sameer Merchant as Chief Technology Officer and Steve Manning as Senior Vice President, Product. The new executives will be focused on expanding Wheel's white-labeled enterprise platform to help companies build high-quality, consumer-driven healthcare experiences and unlock more virtual-first care delivery opportunities for their patients. Merchant and Manning will also grow Wheel's product and engineering organization.

(PRNewsfoto/Wheel) (PRNewswire)

Wheel's platform enables companies to build cohesive, connected, and personalized patient experiences across virtual care, labs, and pharmacies. As virtual-first care becomes the norm, Merchant and Manning will accelerate development of Wheel's enterprise platform and expand its capabilities as the underlying infrastructure for the industry. By doing so, Wheel will accelerate everyone's ability to access high quality care on-demand — at any time, from anywhere, and on their own terms.

Wheel empowers the most innovative companies in healthcare to deliver high-quality virtual care by providing both the technology infrastructure and access to a nationwide clinician network. Over the past four years, the company has built a strong business by delivering care to millions of patients while providing clinicians with a new and better way to work in healthcare.

"The healthcare industry is at a critical inflection point as companies race to deliver comprehensive, virtual-first care experiences for their patients," said Michelle Davey, CEO and Co-Founder of Wheel. "Sameer and Steve's professional track record, coupled with their philosophy on how to develop and deliver an exceptional platform experience, will be critical as we unlock even more virtual-first care delivery opportunities for our clients."

Merchant and Manning have worked together over the last 20 years building tech platforms and leading high-growth companies across a range of industries including early-stage startups and public companies. Prior to Wheel, they served as VP and Global Head of Product Development and Senior Director, Product Management at Autodesk, a technology software and platform company. There they led a team of over 900 product and engineering experts and drove platform growth and product integration strategy. They also founded, launched, and scaled AdMarvel, the industry's first mobile advertising platform, which was eventually acquired by Opera Software.

"What excites me about Wheel is the opportunity to invest in the platform powering the future of care," said Sameer Merchant, Chief Technology Officer at Wheel. "By expanding our enterprise platform, we'll accelerate our client's ability to build and deliver high quality, comprehensive healthcare offerings for their patients."

As a clinician-focused organization, 4 in 5 clinicians agree Wheel's platform is designed with their experience in mind and 2 in 3 clinicians say working with Wheel has decreased their burnout. Merchant and Manning will continue to invest in the platform experience for Wheel clinicians so they can focus on providing great patient care.

"I was drawn to Wheel by its commitment to provide clinicians with a new and better way to work in healthcare," said Steve Manning, Senior Vice President, Product at Wheel. "By investing in the platform experience for clinicians, we can make it even easier for them to focus on what matters most: delivering great patient care."

For those interested in learning more about Wheel, please visit wheel.com.

About Wheel

Wheel is the health tech company powering the next generation of healthcare. Wheel provides companies and clinicians with everything they need to deliver care virtually. Today Wheel powers virtual-first care for the most forward-thinking organizations in healthcare — including digital health companies, clinical lab networks, retailers, and tech companies. To learn more about Wheel, visit wheel.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wheel