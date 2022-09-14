Good Dogg Beverage Sponsors First Pack of Philanthropic PGA Tour players: Kelly Kraft, Sam Ryder, and their instructor Adam Schriber

MELBOURNE, Fla., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Good Dogg Beverage , The Official Hard Seltzer of Dog Lovers™, announced its golf sponsorship program , partnering with tour regulars Sam Ryder and Kelly Kraft and instructor/coach Adam Schriber . The partnership harnesses the golf world's growing excitement around the philanthropic beverage brand dedicated to providing service dogs to children with rare diseases.

Good Dogg Beverage partners with the golf community to provide service dogs to children with rare diseases.

Adam Schriber, recognized by peers and golf media as one of the top 100 golf instructors worldwide, learned of Good Dogg Beverage from Scott Cooke, a longtime friend and an investor in the company that launched on the East Coast in April of 2021.

"I've known Adam for more than 30 years," says Cooke, a former All-American golfer at Rollins College and member of the Golf Foundation of Rhode Island project committee building the " Button Hole Short Course" for inner-city youths in Providence, Rhode Island. "The only thing more important to Schriber than the success of his students is the health and well-being of his chocolate lab, Yoda, who travels the country with him. As a passionate advocate for Good Dogg who loves dogs and giving back, Adam is a perfect fit to represent the brand."

In addition to Schriber, pro golfers Sam Ryder and Kelly Kraft will also sport the Good Dogg Beverage logo and serve as spokespeople to raise awareness for the company and its mission.

Kraft, who often travels with his white lab, Pearl, holds five top-3 PGA Tour finishes, is a winner of the 2015 Chitmacha Open and the 2011 U.S. Amateur Champion, and was a 2011 Walker Cup Team Member. After hearing about Good Dogg's purpose to fund organizations and projects that help children facing rare diseases and the service dogs that support them, Kraft was ready to get involved.

"Kelly is a world-class player and individual whose love of dogs is evident in his enthusiasm for Good Dogg and what the brand represents," says Cooke. "It's an honor to work with him on an opportunity to make a real difference together."

Sam Ryder, who captured the world's attention after his earth-shattering hole-in-one on the 16th hole at the Waste Management Phoenix Open in February of 2022, has been a PGA tour member since 2018 and has three top-10s in the 2021-2022 season. He is also a close friend of Cooke.

Sam, who says he's always wanted a dog but has never had one of his own, became a supporter of Good Dogg Beverage after spending an afternoon with the company at Seltzerland Boston in June. "The positive energy and buzz around Good Dogg stood out," says Ryder. "It's a product and a cause I can easily get behind."

Good Dogg Beverage recognizes not only Sam's talent but also his charismatic personality. "Sam brings playful energy and an edge of excitement to the Good Dogg brand," says Cooke, "and with this partnership, he's finally got his dog."

Tony Venturoso, Founder and CEO of Good Dogg Beverage, is enthusiastic about the company's growing golf partnerships.

"We are thrilled to have these talented professionals join us in our mission to ensure children with rare diseases have access to the life-enhancing resource of a trained service dog," says Venturoso. "This team allows us to connect in new ways with fun-loving, warm-hearted golfers and dog-lovers, so they can experience our products and share in our purpose."

About Good Dogg Beverage

Good Dogg Beverage, a purpose-driven brand and The Official Hard Seltzer of Dog Lovers™, provides funding to its philanthropic partners as part of the company's Leverage the Beverage ™ program that affords highly-trained service dogs to children with rare diseases. These extraordinary dogs provide mobility and emotional support to children with rare diseases and their families.

Good Dogg Premium Hard Seltzers come in a Variety Pak of Orange Mango, Black Cherry, Cucumber Lime, and Dragonfruit. With 0 sugar, 0 carbs, 90 calories, and 4.5% ABV, Good Dogg hard seltzers deliver a clean, bold, refreshing, no-aftertaste beverage. Visit gooddoggbeverage.com to learn more.

