Lennar Named to List of Best Places to Work SoCal 2022

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, today announced it has been named to the Best Places to Work SoCal 2022 list by Best Companies Group, a BridgeTower Media Company. Lennar was recognized and selected based on responses from a detailed and comprehensive survey of its Associates.

Best Companies Group's annual award program identifies and honors the best places to work in Southern California. The ranking is based on an anonymous Associate survey and an analysis of their responses about corporate culture, training and development, salary and benefits, and overall Associate satisfaction.

"We are honored to be recognized on the Best Places to Work So Cal 2022 list which we believe is a direct reflection of our family-oriented corporate culture," said Jon Jaffe, Co-CEO & President of Lennar Corporation. "We are proud to foster an environment where all Associates can thrive and enjoy coming to work each day."

"Southern California is known for innovation, and the companies that made our Best Places to Work SoCal list take a forward-looking approach to create workplaces of excellence," said Jaime Raul Zepeda, executive vice president of Best Companies Group. "Our research proves Lennar is committed to developing a highly-engaged and valued workforce. Congratulations to all of this year's Best Places to Work SoCal winners."

On Thursday, September 29th, BCG is hosting a virtual event to honor and celebrate this year's winners.

For the complete list of the Great Employers to Work for in SoCal 2022, please visit the Best Companies Group website.

About Lennar Corporation

Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN), founded in 1954, is the largest homebuilder in the United States by home sale revenues and net earnings. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENx drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more about Lennar, please visit www.lennar.com .

