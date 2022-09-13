InventHelp Inventor Develops Smart Punching Bag (HAD-185)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a punching bag that would make every workout count by providing instant and visual feedback," said an inventor, from Weston, Fla., "so I invented the FIT SMART GEAR. My design enables you to track performance statistics like calories, heart rate, force, speed and knockout hits in real time and track the length of each training session without having to stop to look at another device."

The patent-pending invention provides a smart design for a traditional heavy bag, but revolutionized. In doing so, it offers a more interactive and visual workout. As a result, it enables the user to track workout data and session length in real time while syncing statistics to a smart device application and it allows the user to easily listen to music or audible workout instructions. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for fitness enthusiasts, gyms, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

