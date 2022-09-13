Helly Hansen and American Magic Reunite with an Intent to Win the America's Cup

OSLO, Norway, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Helly Hansen, the leading global sailing brand, is proud to announce its continued partnership with New York Yacht Club American Magic, the US Challenger for the 37th America's Cup. Building on their experience from the previous campaign, the Norwegian-based brand and the world-class sailing team are again joining forces, determined to bring sailing's most coveted prize back home to the United States.

Helly Hansen and New York Yacht Club American Magic share a forward-thinking mindset and commitment to innovation, and through cutting-edge technology and high velocity collaboration, both organizations continue to deliver the highest performance within their fields. Looking ahead to the 37th America's Cup, their partnership will bring together top athletes, coaches, designers, R&D, engineers, and support teams, resulting in a campaign that will break new ground with innovation and technology at the forefront.

"Partnering with a brand committed to producing technically excellent garments was essential for the team," said Terry Hutchinson, Skipper and President of Sailing Operations for NYYC American Magic. "The Helly Hansen gear worn during the last America's Cup was constantly put to the test and delivered as a high-performing technical product. At American Magic, we need resilient apparel that can perform consistently at the highest level and in the most challenging conditions on and off the water. We're excited to continue to train and race in Helly Hansen apparel as we focus on our high-performance sailing program and target the 37th America's Cup."

Helly Hansen works with professionals and elite athletes worldwide, drawing on their insights and experience to create gear they can trust in even the harshest conditions. With professional feedback, the brand has an innate understanding of high-performance environments and aims to develop gear that delivers maximum protection so that professional teams and athletes can focus on their tasks without worrying about getting cold or wet. Partnering with American Magic, Helly Hansen will work closely with the team to ensure their apparel will exceed their expectations and ultimately enable them to be the team best positioned to take home the trophy.

"We are proud to renew our partnership with American Magic and its elite team of world-class professionals and athletes," said Carrie Ask, CEO, Helly Hansen. "Being able to partner closely with a team that shares our innovation mindset and vision is an honor and undeniable asset to Helly Hansen. We're looking forward to working with the team to extend the limits of performance, both on and off the water, and are committed to providing them with the best possible technical apparel to support their dream of bringing the America's Cup back home."

American Magic spent the summer building the team's base in the Port of Pensacola, FL, where sailing conditions in Pensacola Bay are perfect for developing the AC75, before commencing the team's third winter of training on the Gulf Coast. The team will spend all winter in Pensacola before relocating to Barcelona for the final push into the 37th America's Cup campaign in 2024. The 37th America's Cup will take place in Barcelona, Spain, in September and October 2024.

To stay updated on the partnership between Helly Hansen and New York Yacht Club American Magic, visit hellyhansen.com and americanmagic.americascup.com. In addition, a supporter apparel collection will be available on Helly Hansen's website starting spring/summer 2023.

