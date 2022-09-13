Genuine Foods Debuts on the Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

The Ethical, Culturally-Relevant and Quality-Focused Foodservice Company Lands at No. 592 on the Coveted List

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Genuine Foods, the quality-focused foodservice company, has debuted at No. 592 on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"We are honored to receive this recognition for the first time," said Jeff Mills, CEO of Genuine Foods. "Our growth is a testament to our core company value of providing health-forward, scratch-made meals to communities who need them most. Getting into the Inc. 5000 and making the top 1000 businesses speaks to the dedication and hard work of our entire team – from our corporate leaders to cooks and providers on the ground in our cafeterias and kitchens. As we grow our partnerships with K-12 schools, higher education, senior living facilities, community centers and non-profit organizations, we will continue to make a significant impact on foodservice across the country."

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today." The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent, as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on August 23. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Genuine Foods is a quality-focused foodservice company that shuns packaged, processed and frozen 'food' in favor of scratch-made, wholesome, culturally relevant meals created with fresh, vibrant seasonal ingredients. Genuine Foods services K-12 schools, higher education, senior and hospital facilities and communities. Founded in 2015 by Jeff Mills, the longtime Director of Food & Nutrition Services for Washington D.C. Public Schools, the Genuine Foods team seeks to bring a radical, nationwide change to how foodservice looks — all at a refreshingly competitive price — especially in communities where poverty, obesity and health issues are prevalent. For more information: https://www.genuinefoods.com/.

