Farm Aid 2022: What to Expect

All-day music and food festival highlights local farms, businesses and organizations

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Farm Aid 2022, scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 24, at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, will showcase an all-star music lineup of artists—all donating their performances in support of family farmers and good food. A limited number of tickets are still available.

Farm Aid's Executive Director Carolyn Mugar praised Live Nation, Legend's Hospitality, Coastal Credit Union Music Park and Farm Aid staff who partnered with the regional business and farming community to make this event possible.

"The annual Farm Aid festival brings so many people together. The participation of farmers, food businesses and farm and food organizations across North Carolina, the Southeast and the country creates a dynamic community," said Mugar. "Family farmers will be spotlighted on stage and off; delicious ingredients from local and sustainable farms will be served in our HOMEGROWN Concessions; and farm and food organizations will bring interactive experiences to the HOMEGROWN Village. We hope the entire experience of Farm Aid 2022 will prompt festivalgoers to explore how farmers and eaters can work together for the health of our planet."

Information about the Farm Aid 2022 festival:

Farm Aid's HOMEGROWN Village ( Noon to 5 p.m. ) will engage festivalgoers in hands-on activities about climate, soil, water, energy, food and farming. Festivalgoers can hear farmers and artists discuss pressing issues and share inspiring stories on the FarmYard Stage. In the HOMEGROWN Skills tent, attendees can participate in demonstrations to learn agrarian skills and celebrate the cultures of agriculture.





Farm Aid's HOMEGROWN Concessions ® will serve food with ingredients that are sustainably produced by family farmers using ecological practices with a fair price paid to the farmers. HOMEGROWN Concessions ® will offer North Carolina pasture-raised beef burgers and hot dogs; pasture-raised pork links and sausages; heritage Motherland Okra in a grains, beans and greens bowl; heirloom tomato sandwiches on bread from North Carolina -grown organic wheat; North Carolina -caught fish and shrimp; and organic red beans and Carolina Gold rice salad. Vendors include Las Gringas Food Truck, Caribbean Kicker, The Pit, Dusty Donuts, Jeff's Amazing Kettle Corn, Patchwork Family Farms, Basnight's Lone Cedar Café, Lilly Den Farm , Tastiest Corner in Durham and Ran-Lew Milk Company.



With a goal of zero waste, HOMEGROWN Concessions ® uses compostable service ware and Farm Aid promotes and supports composting in the venue. Interfaith Food Shuttle will pick up and distribute any foodstuffs remaining after the event.





HOMEGROWN Catering for artists, crew, volunteers and staff accepted in-kind donations from: Weaver Street Coop, Foster Caviness , Applegate, Natural Tableware, Hickory Nut Gap, Oatly, Liquid Death Mountain Water, Spindrift, Pete & Gerry's Organic Eggs, Frontier Co-op, Equal Exchange, OKE, Local Hive Honey, Lundberg Family Farms, e.pryor chocolate, Ran-Lew Milk Company and Parkhurst Dining. Trucking services were donated by Happy Dirt and US Foods.





Farm Aid's HOMEGROWN Youthmarkets will sell seasonal fruit and more. HOMEGROWN Youthmarkets will be staffed by young people from FFA chapters at Millbrook and Apex High Schools and The Grange.





On the FarmYard Stage , farmers and artists will discuss pressing issues and share inspiring stories showcasing food and farming in the region and across the country. Topics include how farmers and eaters can lead policy efforts to change the farm and food system, how farmers can mitigate climate change through sustainable agriculture, and how farmers can be resilient in the face of climate change and other stressors.





In the HOMEGROWN Skills Tent , festivalgoers can learn how to grow their own oyster mushrooms, save seeds between seasons, garden in small spaces and even manage backyard animals! Additionally, attendees can check out the petting zoo or swap seeds with local farmers all day.





Flowers, straw bales and pumpkin décor will be sourced and purchased from local farmers.





Farm Aid's merchandise will feature T-shirts, totes, hoodies and jean jackets all made with organic cotton, screen-printed at union shop Mirror Image in Rhode Island and also from TS Designs in North Carolina .

Additional Farm Aid 2022 details for festivalgoers and fans tuning in at home:

Farm Aid 2022 will feature performances by Willie Nelson & Family, John Mellencamp , Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds , and Margo Price , as well as Chris Stapleton , Sheryl Crow , Lukas Nelson , Nathaniel Rateliff and The Night Sweats, Allison Russell , Charley Crockett , Brittney Spencer and Particle Kid.





Circle Network will broadcast the festival on television beginning at 7 p.m. ET , with live and prerecorded segments from Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek. Circle also will stream Farm Aid 2022 on its 11 a.m. press event. Fans can find Circle on its linear feed and across most streaming platforms, including Roku, DISH, Samsung TV Plus, Peacock, VIZIO SmartCast, Tubi, Redbox and more.



Beginning at 7 p.m. ET, Circle Network will broadcast the festival on television with live and prerecorded segments from Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek. Circle also will stream Farm Aid 2022 on its Facebook, Twitter and TikTok pages (@CircleAllAccess) throughout the day, beginning with the 11 a.m. press event. Fans can find Circle on its linear feed and across most streaming platforms, including Roku, DISH, Samsung TV Plus, Peacock, VIZIO SmartCast, Tubi, Redbox and more.

Beginning at noon ET , SiriusXM subscribers will be able to listen to Farm Aid 2022 on Willie's Roadhouse (channel 59) and Dave Matthews Band Radio (channel 30) via SiriusXM radios and on the SXM App. The live coverage also will include backstage interviews with artists and stories from family farmers, hosted by SiriusXM's Dallas Wayne . All coverage will feature a behind-the-scenes look at the Farm Aid festival in Raleigh and the organization's year-round work to strengthen family farm agriculture.





FarmAid.org, Farm Aid's YouTube channel and DISH's Facebook page will livestream Farm Aid 2022 beginning at 11 a.m. ET with the Farm Aid press event. The press event—featuring Farm Aid artists, farmers and food producers from across the Southeast—will livestream for the first time, offering fans at home a special opportunity to experience a dynamic conversation between farmers and artists.

Festivalgoers can access the entire Farm Aid experience through the official Farm Aid 2022 mobile app, available now for iPhone and Android devices. Fans will be able to use the app to get details about the HOMEGROWN Concessions® menu; learn the stories of local farmers; and make a personalized schedule of music, workshops and artist briefings for the day.

Based on the latest local guidelines, attendees are not required to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test and/or vaccination for entry into this event. In the best interest of fans and staff, Farm Aid encourages festivalgoers to wear a mask throughout the duration of the event. Venue and Farm Aid staff are staying up to date on the latest CDC guidance and industry best practices to limit the transmission of COVID-19. Be sure to check FarmAid.org for the latest updates and guidelines as entry requirements are subject to change.

A limited number of tickets remain available. Ticket prices range from $75 to $315 and are available for purchase at LiveNation.com.

Farm Aid will be offering rare and unique artist-signed and other memorabilia items, including guitars, albums and prints, with proceeds to benefit Farm Aid. The silent auction will run online at farmaid.org/auction from Sept. 24–Oct. 7.

Sponsors of Farm Aid 2022 include DISH Network, Patagonia Workwear, Coastal Credit Union Foundation, Moink, Spindrift, Frontier Co-Op, Deep River Brewing Company.

For event updates, follow Farm Aid on Twitter (@FarmAid), Facebook (facebook.com/farmaid) and Instagram (instagram.com/farmaid), and visit farmaid.org/festival. Festivalgoers are encouraged to use the hashtags #FarmAid2022 and #Road2FarmAid to join the conversation on social media around this year's festival.

Farm Aid's mission is to build a vibrant, family farm-centered system of agriculture in America. Farm Aid artists and board members Willie Nelson, Neil Young, John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews and Margo Price host an annual festival to raise funds to support Farm Aid's work with family farmers and to inspire people to choose family farm food. Since 1985, Farm Aid, with the support of the artists who contribute their performances each year, has raised more than $64 million to support programs that help farmers thrive, expand the reach of the Good Food Movement, take action to change the dominant system of industrial agriculture and promote food from family farms.

