MegaFood Stirs it Up with the Launch of New Digestive Health Water Enhancers

MegaFood Stirs it Up with the Launch of New Digestive Health Water Enhancers

MANCHESTER, N.H., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MegaFood®, a B-Corp crafting quality supplements, expands their collection of digestive health products with the launch of its new Digestive Health Water Enhancers now available on Amazon .

MegaFood (PRNewswire)

In three delicious fruit flavors – Pineapple Mango Kombucha, Guava Passion Fruit Kombucha, and Lemon Ginger Kombucha – MegaFood Digestive Health Water Enhancers deliver refreshing gut support with prebiotics & probiotics.†

These probiotic powders contain 2 billion CFU of DE111® – a probiotic strain clinically studied to be shelf-stable and resistant to stomach acid so it can survive the journey and keep doing its job.† They also includes kombucha powder, apple cider vinegar, green tea extract, and prebiotic fiber from Jerusalem artichoke. Plus, they are Certified Glyphosate Residue Free, vegetarian, and formulated without 9 food allergens: milk, eggs, peanuts, tree nuts, soy, wheat, fish, shellfish, and sesame.

As consumer demand for functional beverages is on the rise, with a recent study showing 73% of adults consume drinks promoting added functional benefits, this new innovation from MegaFood offers an on-the-go format that is both convenient and supportive.1

"Staying well hydrated and including probiotics in our diet are two pillars of health for overall wellness and healthy digestion." states Erin Stokes, Naturopathic Doctor and Medical Director at MegaFood. "I'm excited about the launch of our new Digestive Health Water Enhancers, as they make these healthy habits easy to build into your everyday routine, whether at home or on-the-go!"

The new line is available in travel-friendly stick packs for on-the-go consumption. Simply add to water, stir well, and enjoy. It's a simple way to get that good gut feeling wherever you go.

About MegaFood®

MegaFood exists to grow a healthier world and believes in the power of plants to make people & the planet happier & healthier. MegaFood expertly crafts supplements that pair essential vitamins & minerals with real food, and partners with farmers who share a commitment to nutrient-dense food and soil health through regenerative agriculture. Obsessed with quality, MegaFood offers 9 product certifications, like Non-GMO Project Verified and also tests for 125+ pesticides & herbicides. As a B Corporation, the company believes in doing things the right way to sow a strong foundation of health that helps people thrive. Learn more at megafood.com or follow @megafood on Instagram & @megafoodfans on Facebook.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

1. Mintel-Functional Drink US, August 2021

DE111® is a registered trademark of Deerland Probiotics & Enzymes, Inc

Digestive Health Water Enhancers (PRNewswire)

Digestive Health Water Enhancers (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MegaFood