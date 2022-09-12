Lakeshore Learning Teams Up with Hit Sitcom “Abbott Elementary” to Gift Back to Teachers

Gifting more than $10,000 in school supply shopping sprees to educators across the country

Season Two of "Abbott Elementary" Premieres

Wednesday, September 21 at 9/8c on ABC

CARSON, Calif., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lakeshore Learning Materials, a leading provider of educational products and services, is excited to team up with seven-time Emmy-nominated ABC series "Abbott Elementary" to give back to teachers with special offers throughout the month of September.

Teachers can post a photo of their classroom (with no students, please!) to Instagram using #AbbottElementarySweepstakes and follow @abbottelemabc for a chance to win a $500 Lakeshore Learning gift card!

Then, all teachers that visit a Lakeshore store September 16-18 will receive $5 off* their purchase and "Abbott Elementary" giveaways.

Plus, Lakeshore will also be offering double Loyalty Points for all Rewards Members when they shop either in-store or online from September 16-18.

Entering its second season on ABC, "Abbott Elementary" is a mockumentary series following the lives of teachers in a Philadelphia public school. "Abbott Elementary" received seven Emmy nominations this year, including Best Comedy Series. With Lakeshore's founding mission of supporting teachers, it was a natural fit to team up with the popular series to give back to educators across the country.

"Teachers are truly at the heart of everything we do and we're always looking for ways to help them especially during back-to-school time," said Bo Kaplan, Lakeshore's president and CEO. "We're passionate about our educators and excited to invite them in store to take advantage of these fun giveaway opportunities made possible through our partnership with ABC."

In addition to developing classroom furniture and hands-on learning materials, Lakeshore also provides teachers with organizational tools and decorating essentials, such as classroom borders, bulletin board sets, posters and wall accents. Lakeshore's wide selection of teaching materials and supplies is available both online and in Lakeshore's 61 stores nationwide.

To find the nearest Lakeshore store visit the store locator on LakeshoreLearning.com. For more information about the weekend of giveaways in partnership with "Abbott Elementary," visit lakeshorelearning.com/abbottelem

Season two of "Abbott Elementary" premieres on Wednesday, September 21 at 9/8c on ABC. Season one is currently available to stream on Hulu.

About Lakeshore—Products Designed with Learning in Mind™

Lakeshore Learning Materials is a leading developer and retailer of top-quality materials for early childhood education programs, elementary schools and homes nationwide. Since 1954, Lakeshore has offered innovative learning materials distinguished by their quality, educational merit and safety. To learn more, visit LakeshoreLearning.com.

About Abbott Elementary

In this workplace comedy, a group of dedicated, passionate teachers — and a slightly tone-deaf principal — are brought together in a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life. Though these incredible educators may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do — even if they don't love the school district's less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children.

*In-store only, minimum $5 purchase, with teacher/school ID, valid Fri-Sun (Sept. 16-18, 2022)

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Enter Sweepstakes between 9/7/22 at 9:00 AM PT and 10/5/22 at 11:59 PM PT. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. & D.C., who are 18+ & a teacher in a private or public school of grades of K-8 at time of entry. Limit 1 entry per person. See Official Rules www.AbbottElementarySweepstakes.com for full details on how to enter, eligibility requirements, odds of winning, prize descriptions and limitations. Void where prohibited. Sponsors: American Broadcasting Companies, Inc., 500 South Buena Vista St, Burbank, CA 91521 and Lakeshore Learning Materials, LLC, 2695 East Dominguez Street, Carson, CA 90895.

