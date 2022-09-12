Foresite Technology Solutions Disrupts Construction Software Landscape with Release of SaaS Platform

Out of the gate, the platform tackles the most pressing issues facing the industry: jobsite profitability, safety, and regulatory compliance

COSTA MESA, Calif., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Foresite Technology Solutions, LLC (Foresite), announces today the release of its SaaS-based Construction Management Platform available starting today. The platform unifies team members across the building lifecycle, providing clients with the tools to establish benchmarks, monitor performance, and optimize results across all critical functions of the jobsite.

Utilizing the Foresite platform, clients are now able to tackle previously unattainable outcomes such as the reduction of construction rework, elimination of trade dry runs, increase in worker productivity, and reduction of warranty spend. No longer challenged with navigating the maze of single solution applications and spreadsheet-based processes, the platform removes the IT burden, allowing clients to focus their attention on increasing revenue, gross margin, and brand value.

"We are excited to release this game changing technology to the market and I am grateful for all the support from our team, our partners, and clients," said John Gillett, founder and CEO of Foresite. "This marks a critical milestone in our journey, our focus now turns to delivering amazing outcomes for our clients."

Foresite is an innovative and transformative construction platform built on 25 years of intellectual property and industry knowledge. The platform provides intelligent profitability management for field operations, serving builders, trade contractors, manufacturers, and insurers, in addition to unprecedented control over critical operational processes. Users access preconfigured content-based solutions such as ENERGY STAR, workforce efficiency and productivity, logistics, safety, quality control, and regulatory compliance, rapidly driving process optimization at the jobsite. For information, visit: https://www.foresite.tech/

