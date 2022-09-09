UScellular to Offer All-New iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE, Apple Watch Ultra, and AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

The iPhone 14 lineup is available to pre-order starting on Friday, September 9

CHICAGO, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UScellular will offer the most advanced iPhone lineup ever with iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, all with a durable and sophisticated design, superfast 5G, impressive camera upgrades, and vital new safety capabilities; Apple Watch Series 8 and new Apple Watch SE, with groundbreaking technology and performance; Apple Watch Ultra with a new bold design and a wide range of features built for endurance, exploration, and adventure; and the second generation of AirPods Pro, the most advanced AirPods yet.

iPhone 14 lineup and iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus introduce new technologies and groundbreaking new safety capabilities, featuring two sizes — 6.1 inches and 6.7 inches.1 The powerful camera system brings impressive upgrades and huge improvements to low-light photos, thanks to the enhanced image pipeline, Photonic Engine. Offering stunning video quality, both models also include a new Action mode for incredibly stable video, and Cinematic mode, now available at 4K at 30fps and 4K at 24fps. New vital safety capabilities — [Emergency SOS via satellite] and Crash Detection — help connect iPhone users with emergency assistance when they need it most, and with the A15 Bionic chip with 5-core GPU, gorgeous Super Retina XDR display, amazing battery life, industry-leading durability features, and superfast 5G, this lineup is more advanced than ever before. [iPhone 14 also activates with eSIM, an easier and more secure alternative to a physical SIM card that allows users to connect or quickly transfer their existing plans digitally.] iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus come in five beautiful colors — midnight, blue, starlight, purple, and PRODUCT(RED).2

Powered by A16 Bionic, the fastest chip ever in a smartphone, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max introduce intuitive new ways to experience iPhone, a new class of pro camera system, and groundbreaking new safety capabilities. Featuring the first-ever 48MP Main camera on iPhone, new Ultra Wide camera, Telephoto camera, and new TrueDepth front camera with autofocus, the pro camera system is even more advanced, and with Photonic Engine, represents the biggest camera leap ever. iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max also introduce a new interactive way to experience notifications and alerts with Dynamic Island, and the Always-On display. Available in 6.1-inch and 6.7- inch sizes in four gorgeous finishes — deep purple, gold, silver and space black — iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max also include superfast 5G, [Emergency SOS via satellite] and Crash Detection, all while offering all-day battery life. UScellular customers will be able to pre-order all iPhone models on Friday September 9, with iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max availability on Friday, September 16, and Friday, October 7 for iPhone 14 Plus.3

"We're excited to bring the new iPhone 14 lineup, Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE, Apple Watch Ultra and AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) to our customers who want the latest technology, and there's no better time than now to upgrade to help keep them connected to the things that matter most," said Eric Jagher, senior vice president and chief marketing officer for UScellular. "UScellular continues to expand access to our 5G network, bringing even faster speeds to customers in urban, suburban and rural areas so they can use products they love, wherever they need."

Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch SE

Apple Watch Series 8 and new Apple Watch SE bring groundbreaking technology and performance, and important safety innovations to the two best-selling smartwatches. Apple Watch Series 8 maintains the current beloved design with a large, Always-On Retina display, 18-hour battery life, and a new Low Power Mode that can extend battery life to reach up to 36 hours4, while building on best-in-class health and safety features like the ECG app and Fall Detection by introducing temperature-sensing capabilities, retrospective ovulation estimates5, and Crash Detection. Apple Watch Series 8 is available in two sizes, 41mm and 45mm, across a range of case finishes and colors including starlight, midnight, silver and PRODUCT(RED).2

The new Apple Watch SE delivers the core Apple Watch experience including Activity tracking, high and low heart rate notifications, Emergency SOS and Crash Detection all at a more affordable price. SE features a completely redesigned back case that perfectly matches the three classic case finishes. Apple Watch SE is available in 40mm and 44mm aluminum cases, in midnight, starlight, and silver finishes, and is compatible with all bands. Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch SE will be available online and at UScellular retail stores beginning Friday, September 16.

Apple Watch Ultra

The most rugged and capable Apple Watch yet, Apple Watch Ultra brings a new bold design and wide range of features built for endurance, exploration, and adventure along with three new bands — Trail Loop, Alpine Loop, and Ocean Band — which provide a secure and comfortable fit for every environment. Apple Watch Ultra is an incredible tool for endurance athletes or those who aspire to push beyond their limits, featuring the most accurate GPS of any Apple Watch to date and up to 36 hours of battery life during normal use. With the bigger, brighter display and durable design, Apple Watch Ultra is the perfect technical tool for adventurers and explorers. A new low-power setting is ideal for multi-day experiences, and can extend battery life to reach up to 60 hours.6 Apple Watch Ultra comes with a 86dB audible siren designed for emergencies should users become lost or injured. To support water sports, including recreational scuba diving to 40 meters with the new Oceanic+ app coming later this fall, Apple Watch Ultra is certified to WR100 and EN13319, an internationally recognized standard for dive accessories, including depth gauges that are relied upon by recreational divers around the world.7 A new Depth app displays time, current depth, water temperature, duration under water, and max depth reached. Apple Watch Ultra will be available online and at UScellular retail stores starting Friday, September 23.

AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

The second generation of AirPods Pro unlock breakthrough audio performance, including major upgrades to Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency mode, all powered by the new H2 chip. With Personalized Spatial Audio, the AirPods Pro listening experience is even more immersive, and with Touch control, customers can now directly adjust volume with a quick swipe up or down on the stem. Users can enjoy up to six hours of listening time with Active Noise Cancellation, and up to 30 hours when using the case for additional charges.8 AirPods Pro (2nd generation) will be available online and at UScellular retail stores on Friday, September 23.

UScellular will offer customers their choice of the new iPhone 14 lineup, including iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max on us, for new and qualifying current customers.9 In addition to offering these new models on us, UScellular has price protected all of its plans, guaranteeing to not raise a customer's rate plan price through at least the end of 2023.

1 The display has rounded corners that follow a beautiful curved design, and these corners are within a standard rectangle. When measured as a standard rectangular shape, the screen is 6.06 inches (iPhone 14), or 6.68 inches (iPhone 14 Plus) diagonally. The actual viewable area is smaller.

2 Every (PRODUCT)RED purchase now contributes directly to the Global Fund to combat pandemics like COVID-19 and AIDS.

3 iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max are subject to FCC rules as well as consumer protection, contractual, and other provisions of federal or state law. They cannot be sold or delivered until the FCC's authorization process is complete.

4 with iPhone present.

5The Cycle Tracking app should not be used as a form of birth control. Data from the Cycle Tracking app should not be used to diagnose a health condition.

6 Low Power Mode temporarily disables select features, including the Always-On Retina display, workout autostart, heart health notifications, and more.

7 Apple Watch Ultra has a water resistance rating of 100 meters under ISO standard 22810. Apple Watch Ultra may be used for recreational scuba diving (with a compatible third-party app from the App Store) to 40 meters, and high-speed water sports. Apple Watch Ultra should not be used for diving below 40 meters. Water resistance is not a permanent condition and can diminish over time. For additional information, see support.apple.com/en-us/HT205000.

8 Battery life varies by use. See apple.com/batteries for details.

9 Offer available in participating markets only, see UScellular.com for eligibility. Requires smartphone purchase via 36-month installment contract, postpaid service plan, and paperless billing. Paid via 36 monthly bill credits. Credit varies. Trade-in may be required. Taxes, fees and additional terms apply.

* 5G not available in all areas. Visit https://www.uscellular.com/coverage-map for coverage details.

About UScellular

UScellular is the fourth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to help customers stay connected to the things that matter most. The Chicago-based carrier provides a strong, reliable network supported by the latest technology and offers a wide range of communication services that enhance consumers' lives, increase the competitiveness of local businesses and improve the efficiency of government operations. Through its After School Access Project , the company has pledged to provide hotspots and service to help up to 50,000 youth connect to reliable internet. Additionally, UScellular has price protected all of its plans, promising not to increase prices through at least the end of 2023. To learn more about UScellular, visit one of its retail stores or www.uscellular.com . To get the latest news, visit newsroom.uscellular.com .

