Employee Experience Winners Announced for the Inaugural isolved Customer Awards

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- isolved Connect 2022 – With the challenges brought on by the global pandemic, the Great Resignation, the Return to Office and the Quiet Quitting outcry, human resource (HR) departments have been faced with myriad challenges. New employee experience leaders emerged during this historical two-year stretch and others cemented their seat at the table where strategic business decisions are made – advocating for automation, digitization, engagement and transformation. Leaders like these were recognized on the final night of isolved Connect, isolved's annual customer and partner conference, across five categories. isolved congratulates the following award winners:

Transformation Heroes Award: Awarded to Mary Kay Kirgis of Awarded toof Crescent Community Health Center for transforming her organization's employee experience, moving from tactical to strategic and from paper to digital in nearly every face of HR. The judges all agreed that Kirgis is an excellent example of HR professionalism that reflects exceptionally on her organization, its employees and the community Crescent Community Health Center serves.

Engagement Heroes Award: Awarded to Andrew Davis of Purdy Enterprises an organization that truly meets people where they are. Experiencing rapid growth, Purdy Enterprises has nearly tripled in size in just a few years and has still maintained direct connections with all of their employees – even cooking breakfast every morning. With isolved, they've also cooked up an easy and enjoyable hiring and onboarding process that has kept candidates and new hires engaged. The judges pointed to the way Davis has helped the company save time on payroll, benefits enrollment and hiring and has been an integral reason for its success and win.

Future of Work Heroes Award: Awarded to Kimberly Crawford of Awarded toof Southeast Mississippi Rural Health Initiative , Crawford has made continuous improvements to her organization's employee experience to exceed expectations and business results. Crawford has helped the company move away from HR being ticket takers to more modern self-service and HR being a strategic part of the business. She has found ways for her organization to more efficiently complete everyday tasks that save the businesses hours and creates a more modern employee experience – making incremental changes toward a more agile and engaged future workforce.

People Heroes Award: Awarded to Nicole Rutherford of Awarded toof Solución , Rutherford was honored for going above and beyond to support her team. Rutherford has been described as a patient, genuine and engaging HR leader who goes the extra mile – even driving to locations where an employee may need support. Her empathy and candidness were highlighted in the award-winning nomination.

Judges' Choice Award: Awarded to a standout individual or company, Lisa Ward of Awarded to a standout individual or company,of Card Monroe Corp. was honored with the Judges' Choice Award for her efforts to improve employees' daily experience. In addition to fostering a sense of community within her company, Ward ensured the team was using isolved to its full capabilities – maximizing the impact of their investment through training and improved employee records, recruiting and reviews to become more automated, agile and accessible.

"Every nomination for our inaugural isolved Customer Awards humbled us," said Mike Flannery, Chief Customer Officer at isolved. "The innovation and investment happening in employee experience is truly inspiring, knowing that isolved plays a role in how real lives are impacted every day is something we will never take lightly. Each nomination took us on a journey to even better understand how isolved People Heroes serve their companies and communities. A sincere thank you to for everyone who completed a nomination."

In 2022, isolved further committed to meeting customers where they are to educate and empower them. In just this year alone, isolved launched a dynamic online People Heroes Community, will host over 20 local Customer Roadshows through year-end, launched its new People Heroes University experience and, now, celebrated its customers' accomplishments through the Inaugural isolved Customer Awards.

The nomination period for the 2023 isolved Customer Awards will begin in Q2 2023 as will the requests to become a guest judge. For more information about these award winners, follow isolved on LinkedIn for additional highlights.

isolved is an employee experience leader, providing intuitive, people-first HCM technology. Our solutions are delivered directly or through our HRO partner network to more than five million employees and 145,000 employers across all 50 States — who use them every day to boost performance, increase productivity, and accelerate results while reducing risk. Our HCM platform, isolved People Cloud, intelligently connects and manages the employee journey across talent acquisition, HR, payroll & benefits, workforce management and talent management functions. No matter the industry, we help high-growth organizations employ, enable and empower their workforce by transforming employee experience for a better today and a better tomorrow.

