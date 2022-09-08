Nanoscope Therapeutics to Present at the 3rd Annual Gene Therapy for Ophthalmic Disorders Meeting

DALLAS, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing gene therapies for retinal degenerative diseases, today announced that Dr. Samarendra Mohanty, Co-Founder and President, will give a presentation on the clinical development of Nanoscope's Multi-Characteristic Opsin (MCO) gene therapy platform and participate in a panel titled "Gene Therapy for Ophthalmic Disorders – A Year in Review" at the 3rd Annual Gene Therapy for Ophthalmic Disorders Meeting, taking place September 13-16, 2022 in Boston, MA.

Details for the presentation are as follows:

Exploring Ambient Light Activatable Optogenetics for Vision Restoration in Retinal Degenerative Diseases

Date and Time: Thursday, September 15, 2022; 9:00-9:30 a.m. ET

Location: DoubleTree by Hilton Boston North Shore

In addition to highlighting the benefits of MCO gene therapy, Dr. Mohanty will detail Nanoscope's Phase 2b RESTORE trial from its lead clinical program. RESTORE trial results, along with six-month data from the Phase 2 STARLIGHT trial for Stargardt disease, are expected in H1 2023. He will also participate in the panel on Wednesday, September 14, 2022; 8:25-9:05 am ET.

Two other additional technical leaders of Nanoscope, Dr. Subrata Batabyal and Dr. Sanghoon Kim, will be featured in a pre-conference workshop highlighting non-viral spatially targeted, laser gene delivery to retina (details below). Nanoscope's MCO-020 gene therapy program is based on targeted laser-delivery of optogenes to areas of geographic atrophy in advanced AMD patients, and currently undergoing IND-enabling studies.

Workshop A: Discussing the Use of Non-Viral Gene Delivery as a Therapeutic Modality to the Eye

Date and Time: Tuesday, September 13, 2022; 8:30-11:00 am ET

Location: DoubleTree by Hilton Boston North Shore

About Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc.

Nanoscope Therapeutics is developing gene-agnostic, sight restoring optogenetic therapies for the millions of patients blinded by retinal degenerative diseases, for which no cure exists. The company's lead asset, MCO-010, is presently in Phase 2b multicenter, randomized, double-masked, sham-controlled clinical trials in the U.S. for retinitis pigmentosa (NCT04945772) with top line data expected H1 2023. The company has also initiated a Phase 2 trial of MCO-010 therapy in Stargardt patients (NCT05417126). MCO-010 has received FDA orphan drug designations for RP and Stargardt. Preclinical assets include non-viral laser delivered MCO-020 gene therapy for geographic atrophy.

