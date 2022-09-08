Lumeon Wins Innovative Product of the Year from International Best in Biz Awards

Care orchestration leader recognized for innovation in automating care coordination for hospitals and health systems

BOSTON, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumeon's care orchestration platform has been recognized as the Most Innovative Healthcare and Medical Product of the Year by the International Best in Biz Awards, the company announced today.

Lumeon won the Gold Award for the deployment of its virtual care solution within a large integrated delivery network (IDN). The IDN automated and virtualized a digital care plan, matching care to individualized needs to expedite healthy patients through pre-operative assessments and avoid the need for on-site appointments. The results were impressive:

Fast-tracked 89% of patients into surgery, keeping them at home before the appointment. Of those patients, only 38% required the nurse-practitioner to call them to collect missing data, clarify issues, and further assess risks

60% increase in pre-operative team productivity

Reduction in unnecessary testing; only 27% of patients required lab tests or EKGs

67% of patients required a minimal chart review, after which only 11% required an in-person visit, saving critical time for clinicians and staff

Digitizing and automating the manual steps of the pre-operative process boost care team productivity and deliver individualized, right-sized care for every patient, every time.

Lumeon's automated care orchestration platform integrates real-time data, applies clinical knowledge, and employs intelligent automation to orchestrate care based on the individual needs of each patient, alleviating the burden on clinicians and staff, who otherwise coordinate care manually. The Lumeon platform dramatically enhances clinician and staff productivity while enhancing care team efficiency and reducing operating costs.

"Our care orchestration platform liberates clinicians and care teams from endless, time-consuming manual tasks and workflows which, in turn, allows them to deliver the most value to their patients," said Greg Miller, chief growth officer of Lumeon. "The International Best in Biz Award demonstrates our leadership in automated care coordination."

The Best in Biz Awards is the only independent business awards program judged by prominent members of top-tier press, from the Associated Press, The New York Times and Wired. Best in Biz Awards International is offered in more than 90 categories. Details about the Best in Biz Awards and the list of winners are available at www.bestinbizawards.com.

About Lumeon

Lumeon believes that care better coordinated is care better delivered. Lumeon is a digital health company that provides a cloud-based care orchestration platform that automates the tasks, workflow, activities, and events that occur during the process of coordinating care. With real-time, bi-directional data/system integration and the dynamic application of clinical intelligence and automation, Lumeon ensures that each patient receives the right care at the right time – every time. By automating care coordination, care teams deliver care faster, more efficiently, effectively, and consistently across the continuum of care, while also empowering clinicians and staff to work at the tops of their licenses and spend time with patients that need it most.

About Best in Biz Awards

Since 2011, Best in Biz Awards had made its mark as the only independent business awards program judged each year by a who's who of prominent reporters and editors from top-tier publications from North America and around the world. Best in Biz Awards honors are conferred in two separate programs: North America and International, and in more than 100 categories, including company, team, executive, product, and CSR, media, PR and other categories. For more information about the International program, see: http://bestinbizawards.com.

