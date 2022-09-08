Life Science Partner teams up with B-Secur to expand their heart health technology in the US

Former AliveCor Executive, Mark Bogart, recruited by Life Science Partner will serve as B-Secur's Senior Vice President of US Healthcare

ATLANTA, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- B-Secur, a leader in EKG technology, partnered with executive search firm Life Science Partner to fulfill their need to hire a US-based leader to consummate deals and partnerships with major medical device and digital cardiology monitoring companies.

After an international search, Life Science Partner recruited Mark Bogart to join B-Secur as SVP, US Healthcare. Ben Carter, Chief Commercial Officer at B-Secur, and the founding leadership team chose Bogart from an exceptional slate of qualified candidates because of his in-depth knowledge base and experience in digital ECG and ambulatory remote monitoring combined with his demonstrated track record of successful sales leadership and partnership generation.

"Since the launch of HeartKey® 2.0 we have seen a strong growing demand across our key consumer and medical customers," states Ben Carter. "Mark brings a wealth of leadership and business experience from across the medical industry. He has worked with some of the biggest medical device and platform companies in the world and has deep medical industry knowledge."

Bogart joins B-Secur after serving as SVP, US Healthcare for AliveCor where he led the healthcare division's go-to-market strategy spear-heading critical partnerships and novel acquisitions.

"With his subject-matter expertise in digital healthcare and remote patient monitoring blended with his exceptional career as a sales leader, Bogart is well-suited to accelerate B-Secur's growth within the US market." – Tom Callaway, MD, Founder of Life Science Partner.

Bogart was instrumental in establishing KardiaMobile® 6L in the B2B markets, validated a direct reimbursement model, and developed new sales and strategic opportunities with KOL's, leading healthcare systems, and progressive companies in digital health.

"Supported by a best-in-class engineering and product development team, B-Secur is at the forefront of signal conditioning and EKG rhythm analysis," states Mark Bogart. "The opportunity to engage and bring forward HeartKey® 2.0 creates tremendous opportunities across the U.S. MedTech space and ultimately improves workflow, patient care and clinical outcomes. It's a game changer for the industry and our physician providers."

Life Science Partner is pleased to continue their partnership with B-Secur as they expand and establish their US executive team to commercialize HeartKey 2.0.

