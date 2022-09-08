HUB INTERNATIONAL STRENGTHENS COMMERCIAL AND PERSONAL INSURANCE CAPABILITES WITH ACQUISITION OF THE ASSETS OF TILGHMAN INSURANCE OF MYRTLE BEACH, LLC IN SOUTH CAROLINA

CHICAGO, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Tilghman Insurance of Myrtle Beach, LLC (Tilghman Insurance of Myrtle Beach). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Tilghman Insurance of Myrtle Beach has been providing commercial and personal insurance solutions to the heart of the Grand Strand for more than 10 years. Jeff Brice, Principal, and the Tilghman Insurance of Myrtle Beach team will join Hub Carolinas.

"We are thrilled that Tilghman Insurance of Myrtle Beach has joined Hub and our Carolinas region, especially because of their experienced and professional staff," said Tommy Suggs, President of Hub Carolinas. "Myrtle Beach is very important to Hub and becomes even more strategic and important now."

"Hub may be large and has tremendous resources, but they also are local and care about their employees, clients and communities. We made a good choice," said Brice.

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 14,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com.

