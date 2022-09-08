Hexaware Wins 5 Awards for its Learning & Development Programs and Talent Development Strategy

ISELIN, N.J., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware has emerged as the winner in multiple categories at the 'Organisation Development Summit & Awards 2022' and the 'Future of Learning & Development Summit and Awards 2022'. It has won awards for its impactful programs and strategy.

The Organisation Development Summit & Awards are conferred to organizations that are 'human-centered' and showcase a solid level of adaptability and responsiveness. The summit aids businesses in leveraging their L&D capabilities to attain sustainable success and align their Organization Development and Design policies with overall business objectives. At the 2nd edition of these awards this year, Hexaware won awards for:

Best Talent Development Strategy of the Year Best Organizational Development Program Best Capability Development Program of the Year

The Future of Learning & Development Summit & Awards provide a platform for industry and thought leaders to share their perspectives on the evolving learning and development domain. The summit focuses on the importance of technology to enable upskilling in organizations. At the 10th edition of these awards this year, Hexaware won:

Digital Learning Transformation Award Innovation in Learning Award

Senthil Nayagam K, Chief Learning Officer at Hexaware, said, "These awards demonstrate the benchmarks that we have set for ourselves and peers across industries. It is a significant endorsement of our value propositions, and we will continue to enrich them for dependable capability building."

To know more about Hexaware's Learning & Development programs, visit Learning and Development - HexaVarsity | Hexaware.

To learn more about the awards, click here - Awards & Recognitions | Hexaware

About Hexaware

Hexaware is a global IT, BPS and consulting services company empowering businesses worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed.

Learn more about Hexaware at http://www.hexaware.com. Take an immersive 360° virtual tour of our campuses worldwide at https://www.hexawareimmersive.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/530945/Hexaware.jpg

View original content:

SOURCE Hexaware Technologies Ltd.