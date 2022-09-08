Fingerpaint Group Continues Global Expansion With New Europe-Based Role at Leaderboard Branding

The fast-growing global naming and branding firm hired Switzerland-based Dan Hunt as managing director, Europe

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fingerpaint Group, an integrated collection of healthcare companies, continues to expand its global footprint with the hiring of Dan Hunt, managing director, Europe at Leaderboard Branding, a Fingerpaint Group company.

Dan Hunt (PRNewswire)

Hunt, based out of Basel, Switzerland, brings decades of branding experience, reinforcing Leaderboard Branding's pledge to provide best-in-class global naming and branding services to biopharma and healthcare companies as early as clinical phase 1.

"Fingerpaint Group's commitment to the global pharma community has never been stronger," said Bill McEllen, global president, Fingerpaint Group, which includes Leaderboard Branding. "This new role is key for Leaderboard Branding, as it solidifies its place as the premiere global naming and branding leader for biopharma."

Throughout his career, Hunt has held critical leadership positions for a number of organizations, including Brand Institute, and has built trusted client relationships. Hunt has led teams across Europe, including a team in Western Europe that was focused on defining global strategies, navigating global regulatory challenges, and delivering global pharmaceutical brand names.

"Joining Leaderboard Branding at such a time of global growth is exciting," said Hunt. "I am looking forward to working closely with both our dedicated teams and our clients to provide a best-in-class naming and branding experience."

About Fingerpaint Group

Results Measured in Humanity™.

We are an integrated collection of healthcare companies. Our creative solutions are fueled by the deep human and scientific insights that drive change. Informed by data and driven by innate curiosity and creativity, Fingerpaint Group solves the business and human challenges that hinder positive health experiences. We believe everything we do can help paint a healthy future.

Fingerpaint Group is composed of Fingerpaint, 1798, Leaderboard Branding, MedThink Communications, MedThink SciCom, Engage, and Fingerpaint Multicultural. Collectively, its companies have been named Agency of the Year 5 times; honored by the Lisbon International Health Festival, DTC National, D&AD, the Clio Awards, and the Webby, Telly, and Global Awards; acknowledged as a DE&I Champion; named Best Places to Work twice by Ad Age; and included on Inc. Magazine's list of the 5,000 Fastest-Growing Companies for 10 consecutive years. Visit Fingerpaint Group at www.fingerpaint.com.

About Leaderboard Branding:

Leaderboard Branding, a Fingerpaint Group company, is a global naming and branding firm that delivers strategic insights and world-class creativity to every client, on every engagement. Built on the tenets of putting people first and taking pride in your work, Leaderboard Branding has developed strong and strategic partnerships within healthcare, biopharma, consumer, and B2B companies worldwide.

In the biopharma and healthcare space, Leaderboard Branding supports clients in the multiple phases of clinical development. The expert strategists at Leaderboard Branding have a unique ability to optimize a brand's commercial potential while mitigating safety concerns and aligning with regulatory guidelines. With expertise in nonproprietary naming, clinical trial branding, global trade name development, visual design and more, Leaderboard Branding provides creative solutions through each phase of the drug development process. Leaderboard Branding's drug safety consulting and assessment capabilities help clients make crucial commercial decisions and regulatory submissions with confidence. Connect with us at Leaderboard Branding by visiting our website or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Michelle Maskaly

mmaskaly@fingerpaint.com

Fingerpaint Group (PRNewsfoto/Fingerpaint Group) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fingerpaint Group