Comerica Bank, Detroit Lions Uplifting Community Through First Down Program

Comerica Bank Lions First Down Program set to surpass $100,000 in total community support during 2022 season

DETROIT, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the sixth-consecutive year, Comerica Bank and the Detroit Lions are supporting philanthropic partners and assisting transformative community impact initiatives throughout southeast Michigan by ensuring that first downs at Ford Field stretch well beyond 10 yards.

During every home game, a community partner will benefit from the 2022 Comerica Bank Lions First Down program by receiving $100 for each Lions first down gained at Ford Field. This year's program began during the preseason and includes all nine Lions regular season home games resulting in a record total of 10 philanthropic organizations that will receive funding support as a result of this initiative throughout the season.

This year's program not only benefits more community organizations than ever before, but the program is set to surpass a major milestone.

One first down this year will not only move the chains and the Lions forward down the field, but it also will drive the Comerica Bank Lions First Down Program contributions overall total to $100,000 and represent the 1,000th first down that has benefited the community since the inception of the partnership.

"Our community partners provide extensive services and care in their ongoing efforts to reach those in need, and we appreciate the contributions they make every day to uplift our neighborhoods and communities," said Linda Nosegbe, Comerica Bank National Community Impact Manager. "Our goal in this collaboration focuses on delivering critical resources while also elevating, highlighting and celebrating their missions, programs and outreach services. For the past six years, the Lions have been outstanding partners in the First Down Program, and we look forward to the opportunity to help make this year the most successful and impactful to date."

When Detroit kicks off the 2022 NFL regular season vs the Philadelphia Eagles at Ford Field Sunday, Sept. 11, the DEFY Program will benefit each time the Lions move the chains.

DEFY (Determined Exceptional Fearless Youth) serves middle and high school students within the Ypsilanti and Metro-Detroit Areas and assists program students looking to learn and grow through hands-on experiences and mentorship from passionate and caring professionals. The non-profit provides access to free programs for youth such as life skills, leadership guidance, academic enrichment, and financial literacy.

Since its inception in 2017, Comerica has contributed $89,900 to 19 local community organizations through Comerica Bank's Lions First Down program. Previous recipients include: Abigayle Ministries, Alternatives For Girls, Beyond Basics, Capuchin Soup Kitchen, Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, Citadel Community Development Corporation, DEFY Program, Detroit Organizations of Black Organizations, Detroit Police Athletic League, Inc., Detroit Public Schools Foundation, Focus: HOPE, HAVEN, LASED, Lebanese American Heritage Club Leaders Advancing and Helping Communities, Life Directions, Ruth Ellis Center, The Children's Center and Winning Futures.

By seasons end, the Comerica Bank Lions First Down Program will support over 25 community partners throughout its six season supporting community partners. This marks the third season Comerica Bank and the Lions have selected different organizations for each game.

"Marking 1,000 first downs and of course $100,000 in contributions to those working to make a positive impact in our community is a milestone to be celebrated," said Detroit Lions Vice President of Detroit Lions Foundation and Community Relations Roxanne Caine. "The Comerica Bank Lions First Down Program is a great way to both reach and spotlight these backbone organizations in the City of Detroit and beyond."

During the Lions preseason opener in August, the first recipient of this year's First Down Program was the Judson Center, a nonprofit agency serving approximately 12,000 children, adults and families annually. Judson Center has been changing fates and restoring childhoods for children who have been abused and neglected, and others who are challenged by developmental and physical disabilities, severe emotional impairments and autism spectrum disorder.

The Detroit Lions are a professional American football team based in Detroit, Michigan. They are members of the North Division of the National Football Conference (NFC) in the National Football League (NFL), and play their home games at Ford Field in downtown Detroit. The team located to Detroit in 1934 and is the National Football League's fifth-oldest franchise.

