SAFELITE ANNOUNCES TWO NEW EXECUTIVE TEAM MEMBERS

Scott Koenigs and Gannon Jones join the auto glass retailer

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Safelite, the nation's leading vehicle glass services and recalibration company, today announced the appointment of Scott Koenigs as EVP, Chief People Officer and Gannon Jones, EVP, Chief Commercial and Customer Experience Officer.

"We are pleased to welcome two seasoned and professional leaders with deep expertise in their respective industries to our business," said Renee Cacchillo, Safelite's President and CEO. "As a People Powered and Customer Driven organization, Scott and Gannon each provide unique, innovative and forward-thinking methodologies to our disciplines that are crucial in serving our associates, clients and customers."

With over 24 years in leadership roles with various global manufacturing, sales and marketing organizations, Koenig has a successful track record for building winning and purpose-driven cultures and optimizing the growth and development of associates.

Jones brings over two decades of accomplishments in leading multi-billion-dollar brands across diverse consumer categories. With proven success as a marketer and general manager, Jones has a thorough understanding and ability to delight customers and transform brands.

Before joining Safelite, both gentlemen held leadership roles for leading companies, Koenigs at Owens & Minor, Caraustar Industries and Newell Rubbermaid — and Jones at Aetna, CVS Health, Allstate, PepsiCo, Kraft and MillerCoors.

"While we stay true to our foundational principles, our eyes remain fixed on the future," Cacchillo added. "Our commitment to delivering on Safelite's purpose of delivering unexpected happiness to people's everyday lives is at the forefront of everything we do. It's a great time in our business," Cacchillo added.

Jones will join Safelite on September 2 and Koenigs on September 12.

About Safelite

Safelite is a multi-faceted vehicle glass and claims management service organization based in Columbus, Ohio, and operating company-owned facilities in 50 states. The company, which has been in business since 1947, is comprised of two major business operations: Safelite AutoGlass®, a vehicle glass repair, replacement and recalibration services provider and Safelite® Solutions, which offers fleet and insurance claims management services for vehicle glass and other claims. The company employs nearly 16,000 people throughout the United States. Safelite is a subsidiary of Belron®. Safelite AutoGlass is the largest vehicle glass repair, replacement and recalibration company under one brand in the world.

Media Contact: To connect with a Safelite spokesperson, email mediarelations@safelite.com .

