Newsweek and BrandSpark International Announce 1st Annual Most Trusted by Pharmacists OTC Brands in America

The BrandSpark/Newsweek Most Trusted by Pharmacists Awards were earned across 86 OTC product categories and based on a survey of 1,682 U.S. Pharmacists

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Leading market research firm BrandSpark International today announced the inaugural winners of the BrandSpark/Newsweek Most Trusted by Pharmacists Awards ("BMTPA") for over-the-counter ("OTC") consumer product brands. The winners were selected based on the BrandSpark American Pharmacists Trust Study, a survey of 1,682 pharmacists currently practicing in the United States who gave their top-of-mind, unaided opinions on which brands they trust the most in 86 categories.

Americans turn to over-the-counter products to address a multitude of common health-related issues and many of these purchases are made with the help of pharmacists. They provide their opinions to consumers based on their deep knowledge of which brands they have seen to be most effective in delivering relief, treatment and care, and therefore trust the most. BrandSpark has made it easier for shoppers to navigate OTC brands by providing a 100% pharmacist-voted seal to look for when you want to know which OTC brands pharmacists trust the most.

BrandSpark researchers identified key OTC categories where trust is important to consumers, based on a review of the most common ailments consumers face and where pharmacists believe in the superiority of specific brands. Opinions of pharmacists were gathered and BrandSpark calculated which brands had the highest volume of unaided mentions. All respondents were confirmed to be currently practicing licensed pharmacists and standard research best practices were applied to ensure accuracy.

"When health is a factor, consumers actively seek the most effective and trusted products, which inspired us to expand our program to pharmacists, the premier OTC health experts. Our goal is to make healthcare professionals' opinions about the brands they most trust accessible to the everyday shopper", said Robert Levy, President of BrandSpark. "Shoppers already recognize our purple seal as a reputable and research-backed mark that helps them make better purchase decisions, and this value is amplified in OTC categories with a pharmacist-backed trust mark".

Professional opinions drive trust

The BrandSpark American Shopper Study ("BASS") found that OTC health consumers rely on the opinions of healthcare professionals more than any other driver of trust. Pharmacists' suggestions of the brands they trust are the second most influential factor after doctors' opinions according to the study and strongly influence shoppers' purchases across major OTC categories. The study showed that establishing consumer trust is crucial to promote brand purchase over competitive options. The BASS also revealed that the importance shoppers place on pricing and recommendations of other consumers when buying OTC products slightly weakened in the last year, while the importance they place on opinions from medical professionals and pharmacists has remained stable, which speaks to the longevity of the impact of these opinions. The BrandSpark/Newsweek Most Trusted by Pharmacists Awards list of winning OTC brands meets this consumer need by providing an accessible and extensive overview of the OTC brands that pharmacists trust most.

4 Notable Winners from the 2022 BrandSpark/Newsweek Most Trusted by Pharmacists Awards:

Sensitivity toothpaste brand, Sensodyne, earned the highest trust share of any brand among pharmacists, at 72%. Nature Made took home 5 awards, the most wins out of any brand in the survey, proving deep trust and authority in the supplement segment. Coppertone led all brands in Sunscreen for Kids while Neutrogena was most trusted for Adult Sunscreen. Consumer health & wellness company i-Health won in 3 categories: Probiotic Supplement (Culturelle), UTI Prevention (AZO), and Menopause Supplement (Estroven).

The BrandSpark/Newsweek Most Trusted by Pharmacists Awards 2022 winners are listed below (brands in a tie are presented in alphabetical order). See details at www.BrandSparkMostTrusted.com, and contact us for more information on any category.

COUGH, COLD, & ALLERGY CATEGORY WINNER Allergic Reaction Treatment (Adult) Benadryl Cold Medication Vicks DayQuil / NyQuil Cough, Cold, and Flu Combination Vicks DayQuil / NyQuil Cough Lozenge Halls Flu Medication Theraflu Liquid Cough Expectorant Robitussin Liquid Cough Suppressant (Dry Cough) Delsym Nasal Decongestant Spray Afrin Seasonal Allergy Relief (Adult) Zyrtec Sinus Rinse NeilMed Sore Throat Lozenge Cepacol Topical Cough Suppressant (Adult) Vicks VapoRub

DIAGNOSTICS CATEGORY WINNER Blood Glucose Monitor OneTouch Blood Pressure Monitor Omron Digital Thermometer Braun / Vicks (TIE) Lancets OneTouch Delica

EAR, EYE, & NOSE CATEGORY WINNER Contact Lens Solution Bausch + Lomb Ear Ringing Treatment (Tinnitus) Lipo-Flavonoid Earache Relief Similasan Eye Drops for Allergies Pataday / Systane Zaditor (TIE) Eye Drops for Dry Eyes Refresh / Systane (TIE) Eye Drops for Redness Visine Snoring Treatment Breathe Right Water-blocked Ear Treatment Debrox

FAMILY PLANNING & WOMEN'S HEALTH CATEGORY WINNER Emergency Contraceptive Pill Plan B One-Step Menopause Supplement Estroven Ovulation Test Clearblue Pregnancy Testing Clearblue / First Response (TIE) Prenatal Vitamin Nature Made Yeast Infection Treatment Monistat

FIRST AID CATEGORY WINNER Bandages Band-Aid Burn Treatment Neosporin / Solarcaine (TIE) Insect Bite/Sting Relief After Bite / Benadryl (TIE) Sunburn Relief Solarcaine

GASTROINTESTINAL CATEGORY WINNER Diarrhea Relief Imodium Fiber Supplement Metamucil Gas Relief Gas-X Heartburn Relief (Antacid) Tums Hemorrhoid Relief Preparation H Lactose Digestive Aid Lactaid Laxative Dulcolax / MiraLAX (TIE) Nausea Treatment/Relief Dramamine-N / Emetrol (TIE) Stool Softener Colace Upset Stomach Relief Pepto-Bismol

ORAL CARE CATEGORY WINNER Cold Sore Relief Abreva Denture Adhesive Fixodent Denture Cleanser Polident Dry Mouth Relief Biotène Oral Pain Relief Orajel Toothpaste for Sensitivity Sensodyne

PAIN & INFLAMMATION CATEGORY WINNER Back Pain Relief Aleve Headache Relief Excedrin / Tylenol (TIE) Migraine Relief Excedrin Topical Pain Relief Voltaren

PEDIATRICS CATEGORY WINNER Children's Allergic Reaction Treatment Children's Benadryl Children's Cold Medication Children's Dimetapp Children's Cough Medication Children's Delsym Children's Cough, Cold, and Flu Children's Dimetapp / Mucinex Children's (TIE) Multivitamin (Kids) Flintstones Children's Seasonal Allergies Children's Claritin Children's Topical Cough Suppressant Vicks VapoRub Colic Relief Mylicon Sunscreen (Kids) Coppertone

SKIN CATEGORY WINNER Athlete's Foot Treatment Lotrimin Eczema Relief Aveeno / Eucerin (TIE) Scar Treatment Mederma Stretch Mark Treatment Mederma Sunscreen (Adult) Neutrogena

SUPPLEMENTS CATEGORY WINNER Multivitamin (Adult) Centrum Calcium Supplement Caltrate / Citracal / Nature Made / Os-Cal (TIE) Eye Vitamin PreserVision Immune System Booster Emergen-C Iron Supplement Feosol / Nature Made (TIE) Joint Supplement Osteo Bi-Flex Magnesium Supplement Nature Made Memory Support Supplement Prevagen Omega-3 Supplement Nature Made Probiotic Supplement Culturelle Vitamin C Supplement Nature Made Vitamin D Supplement Nature Made Weight Loss Aid Alli

OTHER CATEGORY WINNER Incontinence Products Depend Lice Treatment Nix Sleeping Aid Unisom Smoking Cessation Nicorette UTI Prevention AZO

Newsweek and Pharmacy Today will be publishing the results from the BrandSpark/Newsweek Most Trusted by Pharmacists Awards, helping support winners by reaching consumers and pharmacists.

How winners are determined

1,682 pharmacists practicing in the United States determined the BrandSpark/Newsweek Most Trusted by Pharmacists Awards winners for 2022 through their unaided write-in citations, as if they were giving their suggestions in the pharmacy. The highest share of citations as Most Trusted in the category determined the winner. If the margin of citation share between the leading brands did not exceed the estimate of sampling error at 90% statistical confidence, then a tie was declared.

About BrandSpark International and Best New Product Awards Inc.

Founded in 2001, BrandSpark International is a research and consulting firm that provides brands with the insights they need to understand the omnichannel shopper, refine their strategic brand positioning, build consumer trust, and improve the success of their new product launches. Best New Product Awards Inc. runs two research-backed, highly accredited awards programs: the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, in its 10th year of helping consumers shop smarter by determining which brands they trust most; and the Best New Product Awards, in their 15th year of recognizing and rewarding brands for R&D and product innovation.

Permission and authorization from Best New Product Awards Inc. are required to reference the BrandSpark/Newsweek Most Trusted by Pharmacists Awards win or use the claim or logo in any communication.

