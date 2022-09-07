ArisGlobal Accelerates Growth, Announces Executive Evolution

Life sciences organization extends leadership bench, improves delivery of value to customers

MIAMI, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ArisGlobal , the leading provider of life sciences software that automates core drug development functions with its end-to-end technology platform LifeSphere®, today announces an expansion to its C-suite. James Jarrett is the company's new Chief Financial Officer, Kathleen Turland joins as the first Chief Legal Officer, and Aman Wasan has stepped into the new role of Chief Commercial Officer. The three appointments are happening during a time of significant momentum for ArisGlobal, which has experienced annual recurring revenue (ARR) growth of 34% in the first half of 2022 YoY.

ArisGlobal Logo (PRNewsfoto/ArisGlobal) (PRNewswire)

James Jarrett , Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

Jarrett brings over a decade of executive leadership experience driving revenue and cash flow growth. He has partnered with management teams and boards of directors of high-growth, highly leveraged companies undergoing rapid change. Prior to joining ArisGlobal, he served as the CFO for Emergence Health Holdings, Carewell Urgent Care, and ProCure Proton Therapy Center.

Kathleen Turland , Chief Legal Officer (CLO)

Turland is a global strategic leader with more than 20 years of legal experience. She brings her broad range of legal and business skills to ArisGlobal, having worked with companies experiencing significant growth and expansion over the years, including General Electric, and FUSE Group. She started her legal career in New York, clerking for a Federal Court Judge, and working at two revered New York law firms.

Aman Wasan , Chief Commercial Officer (CCO)

Wasan is an expert in general management and commercial leadership with a deep understanding and knowledge of drug safety and clinical research. Since joining ArisGlobal in 2018, Wasan has excelled in six different positions, most recently as Senior Vice President of Global Commercials, where he managed global enterprise business. Before joining the ArisGlobal team, Wasan worked for Bioclinica as the company's Global Head of Safety and Regulatory Services.

"As we continue scaling our business and building new functions to better serve our customer base, expanding our C-suite will help us execute our mission and further drive our success in the life sciences industry," shares CEO Mike Gordon. "James, Kathleen, and Aman carry a wealth of industry knowledge instrumental in empowering ArisGlobal to further expand its customer pipeline, continue to develop innovative technology, and maintain a role as a trusted leader in the market."

Turland's addition to the company also represents consistent and focused efforts by ArisGlobal to continually put women in positions of leadership. Turland joins ArisGlobal veterans Ritu Shrivastava, Vice President Corporate Development, and Heidi Hattendorf, Vice President of Marketing, on the executive team. Currently, ArisGlobal also has women in core leadership positions across business, product, quality, people, and technology functions.

Within the last year, ArisGlobal has celebrated many achievements, such as, but not limited to:

Go-live of the FDA's Adverse Event Reporting System (FAERS II), an electronic safety reporting platform powered by LifeSphere MultiVigilance.

Achieving positioning as the market leader in Safety, with over 7+ million safety cases processed annually.

Additional expansion of its Clinical, Regulatory, and Medical Affairs business globally in the Americas, Europe , Middle East , and throughout Asia .

Partnership with Snowflake to further enable life sciences customers to centralize, uncover, and act on data insights.

Acquisition and integration of Boehringer Ingelheim's digital innovation BRASS into LifeSphere® under the name of LifeSphere Clarity to expand ArisGlobal's data offerings

The official brand launch for LifeSphere, ArisGlobal's award-winning product platform serving over 300 life sciences companies worldwide.

For more information about ArisGlobal and the LifeSphere platform, please visit arisglobal.com .

About ArisGlobal:

ArisGlobal is led by passionate individuals who support life sciences leaders in developing and monitoring breakthrough medicines and therapies. With more than 35 years of expertise in the life sciences industry, ArisGlobal develops technology products within the platform LifeSphere to power pharmaceutical and biotech research and development. Building on our commitment to corporate social responsibility and sustainability initiatives, we give back to the communities where we live and work – in the U.S, Europe, India, Japan, and China. For more information visit https://www.arisglobal.com/

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ArisGlobal