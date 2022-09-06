Richmond American Announces Model Home Debut in Manor

Tour the highly anticipated Ammolite & Larimar models at Seasons at Carillon

MANOR, Texas, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Texas, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is excited to announce the grand opening of two new model homes at Seasons at Carillon in Manor. The two-story Ammolite and single-style Larimar models boast the designer details today's homebuyers are seeking, such as open, inviting layouts for entertaining and elegant owner's suites with oversized walk-in closets.

Model Grand Opening Event (RichmondAmerican.com/CarillonModelGO)

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are invited to attend a Model Grand Opening Event at Seasons at Carillon from 12 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, September 10. In addition to complimentary lunch and model home tours, attendees can enter for a chance to win a prize drawing.

More about this community (RichmondAmerican.com/Carillon):

New Seasons™ Collection homes from the low $400s

Seven versatile single and two-story floor plans

2 to 6 bedrooms, approx. 1,560 to 2,950 sq. ft.

Community clubhouse, pool, parks, playgrounds, tennis court and golf course

Close proximity to notable schools, shopping, entertainment and employment hubs

Easy access to US Route 290, the 130 Corridor and downtown Austin

Those who choose to build a new home from the ground up at Seasons at Carillon will have the opportunity to work with professional design consultants to select colors, textures, finishes and fixtures for their new living spaces—a complimentary service!

Seasons at Carillon is located at 20404 Stelfox Street in Manor. For more information, or to RSVP for a model home tour, call 512.515.8102 or visit RichmondAmerican.com.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 230,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

