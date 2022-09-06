PixCell Medical Partners with Insight Medical to Distribute the Hematology Point-of-Care Analyzer HemoScreen™ in Papua New Guinea

YOKNEAM ILLIT, Israel, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PixCell Medical, innovator of rapid hematology testing solutions at the point-of-care, today announced a partnership with Insight Medical, a medical supply and service company based in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea. Insight Medical will serve as the exclusive distributor of PixCell's HemoScreen™, a hematology analyzer designed for use at the point of care, across Papua New Guinea.

Insight Medical's mission is to enhancing the healthcare quality available in Papua New Guinea, with a commitment to providing quality health care access, including modern medical equipment and specialist care. Currently, most of Papua New Guinea's 9 million citizens live in rural communities, facing many healthcare and infrastructure challenges. HemoScreen was chosen for its suitability in meeting these challenges, delivering lab-grade blood diagnostics at the point-of-care, with no need for user maintenance or external reagents and requiring only minimal training.

"We see HemoScreen as a cutting-edge analyzer that can provide lab-grade diagnostics in remote regions of PNG where laboratories lack basic infrastructure and instrumentation, as well as qualified lab expertise" said Manas Sukumara Panicker, managing director at Insight Medical. "Being a tropical region, PNG has a high prevalence of vector borne diseases such as Malaria. Access to quality CBC results will certainly assist doctors in carrying out timely clinical interventions. We are confident HemoScreen will simplify the blood testing in PNG's rural settings."

"As our mission is to provide lad-quality blood diagnostics to anyone and anywhere, we have been striving to expand to more challenging and rural-centric regions, where HemoScreen can make a huge impact." stated Avishay Bransky, Ph.D., co-founder and CEO of PixCell Medical. "For this reason, we are extremely thrilled to form this partnership with Insight Medical who share our vision and provide services across the challenging Papua New Guinea healthcare network."

PixCell Medical, an innovator of rapid hematology testing solutions at the point-of-care, has developed the only 5-part differential Complete Blood Count (CBC) analyzer that is FDA-cleared, CE-marked and TGA-approved for point-of-care use –the HemoScreen™. The portable, easy to use platform offers clinically proven lab-accurate readings of 20 standard blood count parameters within five minutes, with just one finger-prick of blood. This facilitates fast diagnostic results and data-driven disease management decisions. Leveraging a patented, disposable cartridge preloaded with all necessary reagents, the company's unique Viscoelastic Focusing technology and AI-powered machine vision, PixCell enables improved medical outcomes and patient quality of life and reduces costs for healthcare providers.

