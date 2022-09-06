LOWE'S PRICES $4.75 BILLION NOTES OFFERING

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) announced today it has agreed to sell $1.0 billion of 4.400% Notes due 2025, $1.25 billion of 5.000% Notes due 2033, $1.5 billion of 5.625% Notes due 2053 and $1.0 billion of 5.800% Notes due 2062 (collectively, the "Notes"). Lowe's plans to use the net proceeds from the sale of the Notes for general corporate purposes. Closing is expected to occur on September 8, 2022, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
Barclays Capital Inc., Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, U.S. Bancorp Investments, Inc. and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.
This offering was made under an effective registration statement on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy or an offer to purchase any securities. Any offers to sell, or solicitations to buy, will be made solely by means of a prospectus and related prospectus supplement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. A copy of the prospectus and related prospectus supplement for this offering may be obtained from Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, Telephone: 888-603-5847, Email: barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282-2198, Attention: Prospectus Department, Telephone: 866-471-2526, Email: Prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; U.S. Bancorp Investments, Inc., 214 N. Tryon Street, 26th Floor, Charlotte, North Carolina 28202, Attention: Credit Fixed Income, Telephone: 1-877-558-2607; or Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, 608 2nd Avenue South, Suite 1000, Minneapolis, MN 55402, Attention: WFS Customer Service, Telephone: 1-800-645-3751, Email: wfscustomerservice@wellsfargo.com.
