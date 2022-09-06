Arturo Perez-Reyes Brings More Than 20 Years' Experience to the Newfront Cyber Team

SAN FRANCISCO , Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arturo Perez-Reyes is the latest addition to Newfront, a tech-enabled, full service brokerage. As Senior Vice President, Cyber Lead Strategist, Arturo joins from HUB, where he spent the last nine years leading the Cyber and Technology Practice.

Arturo has worked for 22 years as a risk consultant and broker helping firms identify, quantify, and transfer the liability and losses from technology, professional services, value chains, intellectual property, and regulatory compliance, as well as privacy and security.

As a broker, Arturo has placed coverage for industries such as retail, financial institutions, law firms, healthcare organizations, travel-hospitality, utilities, manufacturers, telecom, gambling, pharmaceutics, manufacturing, web-services, and technology. In addition, he also developed the first privacy policies and hybrid products that provide both insurance and information-security services.

"The Cyber market continues to be very challenging for companies," said Rod Sockolov, Executive Vice President and Property & Casualty Leader at Newfront. "With the addition of Arturo to our growing Cyber practice, we are ensuring our clients will obtain the best results."

Arturo performs enterprise-risk consulting for mid-cap to Fortune 50 companies and has also presented at industry conferences nationally and internationally.

Arturo is a member of the professional faculty at the Haas School of Business, UC Berkeley where he has lectured for more than 34 years on subjects such as e-commerce, communication, insurance, sales, and green business.

About Newfront

Newfront is transforming the delivery of risk management, employee experience, insurance, and retirement solutions by building the modern insurance platform. Transparent data delivered real-time translates into a lower total cost of risk and greater insights. Newfront makes insurance work for you. Headquartered in San Francisco, Newfront has offices throughout the country and is home to more than 750 employees who serve clients across the United States and globally.

